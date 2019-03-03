Kamaru Usman Dominated Tyron Woodley To Win The Welterweight Title At UFC 235

03.03.19 22 mins ago

Kamaru Usman (15-1) dominated across all five rounds to defeat Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) by decision to win the UFC welterweight champion at UFC 235 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Usman spent the first round tracking Woodley around the octagon. For each takedown he attempted, Woodley had an answer. Woodley threw a handful of punches, but didn’t land anything significant.

Woodley’s camp advised him to move forward in the second, but the champ spent the first portion of the round in retreat yet again. Usman backed Woodley against the cage before dropping him with a huge takedown, earning full mount midway through the round. He controlled Woodley through the entire frame, dropping elbows and punches throughout the final minutes of the second to earn a significant advantage.

