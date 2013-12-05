Tyson Chandler Goes Gluten-Free As The New York Knicks Food Wars Continue

Yesterday’s (and 2013’s) big sports news was the fight between New York Knicks teammates Metta World Peace and Kenyon Martin over macaroni and cheese. Peace thought shells were better. Martin preferred elbows. AND THEY FOUGHT ABOUT IT.

Yesterday’s big food news came from rapper Jay Z, who announced that he and Beyonce are going vegan for at least 22 days to mark his 44th birthday. Predictably, this brought out the best in Internet commenters, who encouraged Jay and did not leave that same bullshit “I like it when the animals suffer!” joke that is still fresh and not tired or the reason you’re so sad.

Today, finally, those stories come together. According to a (real) Page Six report, injured Knicks center Tyson Chandler is about to return, thanks largely in part to his change in diet, which is exactly like Jay Z.

Jay Z, who’s announced he’s going vegan, isn’t the only celeb getting health-conscious. The Knicks’ Tyson Chandler — who’s recovering from a non-displaced fracture of his right fibula — tells us he’s been on a “gluten-free” diet for three weeks. “I really want to get back on the court, so I’m paying attention to what I take in,” he said Tuesday night. “You almost can’t taste the difference.” Chandler says he’s “feeling better” and will return to practice next week.

The real question: How will Metta World Peace and Kenyon Martin deal with a teammate who can’t eat macaroni and cheese at all?