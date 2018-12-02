Showtime PPV

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder met on Saturday night in Staples Center for a highly-anticipated heavyweight title fight with Wilder’s WBC championship on the line. The two spent the first half of the fight feeling each other out, without much in the way of major power shots being landed.

However, while most considered Fury ahead going into the later rounds, a ninth round knockdown from Wilder tightened things up as they headed to the championship rounds. Fury still remained ahead for most until the 12th and final round, when he was on the receiving end of a vicious combination from Wilder that appeared to knock him out cold.

A hard right and a left hook from Wilder sent Fury to the canvas and he looked to be out, but he managed to get up, Undertaker style, and pop up to his feet before the 10-count to continue the fight.