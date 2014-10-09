Here’s A Pretty Damn Good Mom Joke On Instagram From U.S. Sprinter Justin Gatlin

A lot of people complain about social media, a lot of people say it’s not a good or healthy way to communicate with others. Me? I think it’s fantastic. I think it provides loads of entertainment we wouldn’t otherwise have.
Take, for example, this mom joke from U.S. sprinter Justin Gaitlin (told to Norwegian runner Vegard Olstad).
See, most of you think that’s childish. Most of you think mom jokes stop in the 4th grade. Not me. I laughed my ass off. Sorry not sorry.
Social media, ranked:
3) Local news accidentally tweeting porn
2) Airlines tweeting model airplanes in vaginas
1) Mom jokes on Instagram
UPDATE: Apparently, these two don’t like each other.
[reddit]
I’ve got a joke too…
Q: What did Nandrolone say to Justin Gatlin’s ass?
A: Hello again, cheater.
I’m still working on the punchline.
The real punchline comes when he wins gold in 2016. Punchline means absolute fucking travesty, right?
Your momma is so stupid she didn’t have an abortion.
Your mom’s so fat that when she sits around the house, she really sits around the house NAILED IT
That one is kind of ham-fisted.
Unlike Andy Isaac’s mom who double fists ham.
That was a “she’s fat” joke.
I wasn’t disparaging your mother’s vagina.
You already did that when you were born.
My wife’s mom just got diabetes.
My wife has not been very amused by me lately. She threatened to cut off sex and I said “Then our sex life will be like your mom’s feet.”
Your mama’s so fat, she died.
Sorry, that’s just sad.
Ha!
@TF Holy fook very nicely done.