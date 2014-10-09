Here’s A Pretty Damn Good Mom Joke On Instagram From U.S. Sprinter Justin Gatlin

A lot of people complain about social media, a lot of people say it’s not a good or healthy way to communicate with others. Me? I think it’s fantastic. I think it provides loads of entertainment we wouldn’t otherwise have.

Take, for example, this mom joke from U.S. sprinter Justin Gaitlin (told to Norwegian runner Vegard Olstad).

See, most of you think that’s childish. Most of you think mom jokes stop in the 4th grade. Not me. I laughed my ass off. Sorry not sorry.

Social media, ranked:

3) Local news accidentally tweeting porn

2) Airlines tweeting model airplanes in vaginas

1) Mom jokes on Instagram

UPDATE: Apparently, these two don’t like each other.

