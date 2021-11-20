The most aesthetically pleasing game of the college football season, every season, is when USC and UCLA meet in their crosstown rivalry game in Los Angeles, with both teams donning their road unis in a gorgeous uniform matchup of red vs. blue.

This year, it also happened to be a highly entertaining contest, at least in the first half, as the Bruins took a 28-17 lead into the half despite a sloppy start that saw three combined turnovers in the first four drives. After tossing two picks in the first quarter, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson settled in, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another, as he accounted for all 28 of the Bruins’ points in the first half, but after his final score he picked up a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for his celebration.

He didn’t taunt the Trojans or break into some kind of wild dance, he simply signed a hat for a fan — oddly one wearing a USC jersey but passing him a UCLA hat — which was apparently frowned upon by the officials.

Can't leave the fans hanging 😂✍️🧢 @DoriansTweets made sure to sign a fan's hat after scoring a TD for @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/8DPs0LfPfo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021

This isn’t a Terrell Owens situation where he broke a sharpie out of his sock and signed the ball, he’s just giving the fans some love in the moment. In this new NIL world, I feel like this shouldn’t be flagged. DTR’s just trying to make the fans experience at the game as enjoyable as possible, and if that means signing a couple autographs, he’s willing to do it.