UFC 162 Results: Down Goes Silva! Down Goes Silva!

I won’t speak for anyone else who was watching UFC 162 with us tonight – or anyone that will eventually watch it, for that matter – but I am still genuinely shocked with the result of the main event at UFC 162 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. If you haven’t watched yet, then what the hell are you even doing here? Go watch the entire PPV – it was actually almost 100% great for once – and marvel at what went down between Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman in the UFC Middleweight Championship match.

As for the rest of you, here is the quick rundown of the UFC 162 results, from the main event all the way back to the prelims, with plenty of thoughts to come on Monday, including my probable elaborate and totally nonsensical conspiracy theories…

Main Event

Chris Weidman def. Anderson Silva (TKO in the 2nd round) for the UFC Middleweight Championship

Main Card

Frankie Edgar def. Charles Oliveira (Unanimous decision)

Tim Kennedy def. Roger Gracia (Unanimous decision)

Mark Munoz def. Tim Boetsch (Unanimous decision)

Cub Swanson def. Dennis Siver (TKO)

FX Preliminary Fights

Andrew Craig def. Chris Leben (Split decision)

Norman Parke def. Kazuki Tokudome (Unanimous decision)

Gabriel Gonzaga def. Dave Herman (TKO)

Edson Barboza def. Rafaello Oliveira (TKO)

Facebook Fights

Brian Melancon def. Seth Baczynski (KO in the 1st round)

Mike Pierce def. David Mitchell (TKO)

Quick thoughts:

Holy crap. HOLY CRAP. And welcome to the UFC, Brian Melancon.

See y’all Monday.