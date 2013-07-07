UFC 162 Results: Down Goes Silva! Down Goes Silva!

I won’t speak for anyone else who was watching UFC 162 with us tonight – or anyone that will eventually watch it, for that matter – but I am still genuinely shocked with the result of the main event at UFC 162 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. If you haven’t watched yet, then what the hell are you even doing here? Go watch the entire PPV – it was actually almost 100% great for once – and marvel at what went down between Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman in the UFC Middleweight Championship match.
As for the rest of you, here is the quick rundown of the UFC 162 results, from the main event all the way back to the prelims, with plenty of thoughts to come on Monday, including my probable elaborate and totally nonsensical conspiracy theories…
Main Event
Chris Weidman def. Anderson Silva (TKO in the 2nd round) for the UFC Middleweight Championship
Main Card
Frankie Edgar def. Charles Oliveira (Unanimous decision)
Tim Kennedy def. Roger Gracia (Unanimous decision)
Mark Munoz def. Tim Boetsch (Unanimous decision)
Cub Swanson def. Dennis Siver (TKO)
FX Preliminary Fights
Andrew Craig def. Chris Leben (Split decision)
Norman Parke def. Kazuki Tokudome (Unanimous decision)
Gabriel Gonzaga def. Dave Herman (TKO)
Edson Barboza def. Rafaello Oliveira (TKO)
Facebook Fights
Brian Melancon def. Seth Baczynski (KO in the 1st round)
Mike Pierce def. David Mitchell (TKO)
Quick thoughts:
- Holy crap.
- HOLY CRAP.
- And welcome to the UFC, Brian Melancon.
See y’all Monday.
Your thoughts are all 3 accurate, and I don’t think there’s a single conspiracy theory you could float out that would seem nonsensical at this point.
Oh man. Welcome to the Twilight Zone.
I love how you make a point of not naming the winner before the jump.
Except for, you know, the headline and banner pic.
Your sports blog too thoroughly covers sporting events from the past.
Oh well.
I’ll own up to my misguided prediction on the title-fight outcome. I said Silva 2nd round submission, but in my defense, I didn’t think Silva was going to go full retard Saturday night.
Yeah, Melancon brought the pain. But pronouncing his name is ponderous.
Weirdest fight ever.
I think the weirdest part about it is that Silva has done that (hands-down + dancing + showboating) in most of his championship fights. And it’s just odd that no one has actually connected with a punch to his chin before now.
Also, we (the internet) generally laugh our ass off while mocking people that do what Silva did when clips surface of them getting knocked the fuck out. So, while I totally get that Silva probably ranks as the greatest MMA fighter in the sport’s short history, it’s still funny to think that his career might end with him getting KO’d due to stupidity.
I think Silva thought this guy was going to be another Thales Leites or Chris Leben. Don’t forget that Weidman has been working at Matt Serra’s school, and he knows a little something about taking out a once unbeatable champ.
Personally, I think Silva could have done whatever he wanted to Weidman had he taken the fight seriously. Maybe he was tired of all the pressure that comes with being regarded as the greatest in the sport, and needs to find that edge that usually comes with being the hunter and not the hunted.
They will set up the rematch before the end of the year and it will break all sorts of ticket sales for attendance and PPV buys.
Edson Barboza made the record books Saturday night. Only fighter with two TKO stoppages via leg kicks. Rafaello Oliveira may need knee surgery after that beating. Unreal!