UFC 167 Adds Sonnen Vs. Evans As Co-Main Event And Alistair Vs. Mir For Fun

Since his victory over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at the debut of UFC on Fox Sports 1 last month, Chael Sonnen has had several requests. For starters, he wants to fight Wanderlei Silva, and if that doesn’t happen, he’d like to fight Vitor Belfort. If neither of those are likely, he wouldn’t mind simply getting in on the action at the UFC’s 20th anniversary show at UFC 167 on November 16, but most of all he’d really appreciate any title shot that the UFC would be willing to give him.

As expected, that Silva fight isn’t happening, nor will Sonnen be going toe-to-toe with Belfort anytime soon. And because the UFC Light Heavyweight Title will be defended by Jon Jones later this month against Alexander Gustafsson, and then probably against Glover Teixeira next year, Sonnen won’t be in line for a piece of that sweet action until late 2014 at best, and according to a lot of the movies I’ve been watching lately, we may be in an apocalyptic police state by then.

That leaves a fight of the promotion’s pleasing for UFC 167 and that’s what Sonnen is getting. The American Gangster will face the No. 5 Light Heavyweight Rashad Evans, who, like Sonnen, is coming off of a win after losing two-consecutive fights. The Sonnen-Evans match will be the co-main event with Georges St-Pierre and Johny Hendricks fighting for the UFC Welterweight title.

Additionally, Alistair Overeem and Frank Mir will fight at UFC 167 in a battle of “One of you two dudes needs to get your sh*t together.”

