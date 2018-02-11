The UFC 221 main event in Perth, Australia has gone through a roller coaster ride of changes, but we ended up with a pretty compelling match up in the end between Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero, the two best contenders in the stacked middleweight division. Originally slated for the interim middleweight title, things changed once again when Romero missed weight by nearly three pounds. As a result, only Rockhold was eligible to win the interim title … but many wondered if missing weight gave Romero an advantage in the fight since he didn’t have to deplete himself as much as Rockhold.

It’s hard to know if that came into play, but Romero conserved his energy through to the third round when he exploded on Rockhold, hitting him with a huge overhand right that staggered the former middleweight champ. He followed it up with some more vicious blows that put Rockhold against the cage. A massive uppercut flattened Rockhold and thankfully ended things at 1:28. While Romero may not get to walk away with the interim middleweight title, he’ll most likely still earn another shot at undisputed middleweight champ Robert Whittaker.