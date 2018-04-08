UFC 223: Results And Highlights From Nurmagomedov Vs. Iaquinta

The buildup to UFC 223 has been utterly insane and completely unprecedented. Well, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fight being called off at the last minute is full of precedence, but Khabib getting five opponents in nearly as many days and Conor McGregor infiltrating UFC 223’s media day and destroying a bus is unlike anything ever seen before.

Three fights were lost thanks to McGregor’s antics, and now his UFC future is up in the air. But his belt is still basically being fought for with #11 ranked Al Iaquinta coming in to try for lightweight immortality.

Main Card

-Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Our full write-up on the lightweight championship is here.

But here’s this…

NYSAC confirms the state does not recognize tonight’s main event as a lightweight title fight for Al Iaquinta, since he weighed-in at 155.2 pounds, but ackowledges they have no control over what UFC does with the belt after the fight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 7, 2018

-Rose Namajunas (c) def. Joanna Jędrzejczyk via unanimous decision. What a fight! Read our recap on the unfolding drama in the women’s strawweight division here.

-Renato Moicano def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision

Moicano is turning it on in round 3!!#UFC223 pic.twitter.com/bky3y2Uo81 — UFC (@ufc) April 8, 2018

-Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision. (This was a Fight of the Year contender.)

-Chris Gruetzemacher def. Joe Lauzon via TKO (corner/ref stoppage between rounds 2 and 3).