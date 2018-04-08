Rose Namajunas Cemented Her Reign As Champ With Another Win Over Joanna Jedrzejczyk At UFC 223

04.08.18

Rose Namajunas shocked the world at UFC 205 when she didn’t just beat reigning 115-pound kingpin Joanna Jedrzejczyk, she wrecked her in just over three minutes. But was it a fluke? Were weight cutting issues to blame, as Jedrzejczyk has claimed in interviews following the fight? Rose had a chance to prove she was the true women’s strawweight champ at UFC 223, agreeing to an immediate rematch with the fearsome ‘Joanna Champion.’

That rematch would be much more competitive than the first fight. It started out strong for Namajunas only to swing back Jedrzejczyk’s way in the third off a series of bruising leg kicks. But Rose kept attacking and managed to close Jedrzejczyk’s eye. From there she finished the fight strong, earning a decision win on the judges’ scorecards 49-46, 49-46, 49-46.

