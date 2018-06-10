Getty Image

The UFC middleweight division continues to be one of the best and most chaotic divisions in the promotion. With several fighters vying for the belt, every contender match and title fight is guaranteed fireworks. But there always seems to be controversy that continues to damage the legitimacy of the title. For UFC 225 in Chicago, that involves challenger Yoel Romero missing weight by .2 of a pound, turning the card’s main event rematch with champion Robert Whittaker into a non-title affair.

That means if Romero had won, the UFC would be stuck with a champion coming off a loss. Fortunately for the promotion, Whittaker won a split decision by the skin of his teeth, with all three judges scoring it 48-47, two in favor of Whittaker. It was a close affair with Whittaker throwing way more volume but Romero exploding and hurting the champion in the third, fourth, and fifth round.

Robert Whittaker just survived the mythical Third Round Romero. Give this man a hand! #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/aewneatEaQ — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) June 10, 2018

The official #UFC225 scorecard for Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero 2. pic.twitter.com/gLbcYXwVNE — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 10, 2018

Looking at the overall fight, you’ve got to admit Yoel beat the champ up more. But the way it played out across the scorecards, a narrow win for Whittaker wasn’t too hard to see. The controversy really sets in when you take into consideration the new unified rules, which allow for more 10-8 rounds. In theory, Romero probably should have gotten a 10-8 round from at least one judge for at least one round where he knocked Whittaker’s block off. That didn’t happen, allowing Whittaker to squeak by and remain the undisputed champ. But considering how wild the fight was, it’s hard to feel too ripped off (unless you happened to bet money on Romero winning).