UFC

Jon Jones (23-1) defeated Alexander Gustafsson (18-5) by third-round knockout in their highly anticipated rematch for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 232 on Saturday at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

The first round presented a feeling out process, with Gustafsson stuffing a few of Jones’ takedowns, and the latter landing a few leg kicks and a brutal elbow to the jaw. Jones continued his body attack in the second, while finding openings to continuously attack Gustafsson’s legs as he switched stances. Gustafsson started to find his range, however, connecting on a few well-timed combinations in the middle of the round.

To open the third, Jones finally got a takedown, where he took half guard and dropped a handful of elbows. Jones transitioned into a crucifix, which Gustafsson tried to roll out of. Jones took his back and finished him with nasty blows to the head that saw the fight come to an end.