Henry Cejudo TKO’d Marlon Moraes To Claim The Bantamweight Title At UFC 238

06.09.19 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Henry Cejudo (15-2) defeated Marlon Moraes (22-6-1) via a third-round TKO to claim the vacant bantamweight championship at UFC 238 Saturday, June 9, from the United Center in Chicago.

Moraes picked apart Cejudo to open the first round, snapping lefts and rights before tearing him down with bruising leg kicks. Cejudo went on the attack to open the second round, clipping Moraes and sending him stumbling. Moraes continued to tear away at Cejudo legs, snapping kicks that popped off the inside of the flyweight champ’s lead leg. Midway through the second, Cejudo and Moraes picked up the pace, standing and exchanging in the middle of the Octagon.

Cejudo picked up where he left off in the third, immediately going after Moraes’s head with jab after jab. Cejudo took Moraes to the ground and nearly finished him with a submission, then ground-and-pounded him into the TKO finish.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSHENRY CEJUDOMarlon MoraesUFCUFC 238
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP