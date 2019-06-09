Getty Image

Henry Cejudo (15-2) defeated Marlon Moraes (22-6-1) via a third-round TKO to claim the vacant bantamweight championship at UFC 238 Saturday, June 9, from the United Center in Chicago.

Moraes picked apart Cejudo to open the first round, snapping lefts and rights before tearing him down with bruising leg kicks. Cejudo went on the attack to open the second round, clipping Moraes and sending him stumbling. Moraes continued to tear away at Cejudo legs, snapping kicks that popped off the inside of the flyweight champ’s lead leg. Midway through the second, Cejudo and Moraes picked up the pace, standing and exchanging in the middle of the Octagon.

Cejudo picked up where he left off in the third, immediately going after Moraes’s head with jab after jab. Cejudo took Moraes to the ground and nearly finished him with a submission, then ground-and-pounded him into the TKO finish.