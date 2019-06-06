At UFC 238 on June 8 from the United Center in Chicago, two title fights will headline the card. But the fight of the night might just be Donald Cerrone’s tilt with Tony Ferguson that has major title implications in the lightweight division. Before the fighters make their way to the Octagon, we’re here to preview the biggest matches and best stories on Saturday night’s card.

Can Henry Cejudo Become The Best Pound-For-Pound Fighter In UFC?

After Cejudo (14-2) knocked out TJ Dillashaw in their flyweight title fight in January, a doping infraction halted any possible rematch. But Cejudo seemed intent on moving up to bantamweight almost immediately after winning the flyweight crown. And he’ll get his shot at the vacant 135-pound title against Marlon Moraes (22-5-1).

Cejudo is dangerous on his feet and on the ground as a former freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist. His strikes from the clinch are blistering and he provides the perfect opposition to one of Moraes’s strongest areas — low kicks. Cejudo’s ability to scoop under leg kicks and fly over the top with an overhand means Moraes’s kicks have to really snap.

That should be no problem for the bantamweight contender, Moraes, who has the highest knockdown average in the division. He’s a patient fighter, who challenges opponents with precise strikes and an ability to scramble from his back when taken down.

For Cejudo, becoming bantamweight champion would allow him to stake a claim as one of the UFC’s best pound-for-pound fighters. With wins over the legendary Demetrious Johnson and Dillashaw, in addition to holding titles in two weight classes at the same time, it would be tough to argue Cejudo’s recent resume. The only thing standing in his way is Moraes, who has ended each of his last three bouts in the first round by submission or knockout.

Should Cejudo claim the bantamweight title, the question then becomes whether or not the UFC folds the flyweight division. With a lack of fighters in the 125-pound division, and it’s budding star earning a title in a higher weight class, it would seem the writing is on the wall for the flyweights to close up shop.