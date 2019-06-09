Getty Image

Tony Ferguson (26-3) defeated Donald Cerrone (36-12) via second-round TKO in a controversial ending to their UFC 238 bout Saturday, June 9, from the United Center in Chicago.

Ferguson dominated the second round, but a late shot after the bell drew a stern warning from the referee and boos from the crowd. As Cerrone prepared to come back out from the third and final round, he blew his nose, causing his already swollen eye to close completely. Unable to see any longer, the doctor stopped the fight and awarded the win to Ferguson.