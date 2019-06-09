Donald Cerrone Blew His Nose And It Ended His UFC 238 Fight Against Tony Ferguson

06.09.19 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Tony Ferguson (26-3) defeated Donald Cerrone (36-12) via second-round TKO in a controversial ending to their UFC 238 bout Saturday, June 9, from the United Center in Chicago.

Ferguson dominated the second round, but a late shot after the bell drew a stern warning from the referee and boos from the crowd. As Cerrone prepared to come back out from the third and final round, he blew his nose, causing his already swollen eye to close completely. Unable to see any longer, the doctor stopped the fight and awarded the win to Ferguson.

UFC

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSDONALD CERRONETONY FERGUSONUFCUFC 238
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP