This article is presented by ESPN +

Khabib Nurmagomedov headlines UFC 242 on Saturday, September 7, when he’ll end a year-long absence to defend the lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, (which you can watch on ESPN+). The event will be held live from The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, which means all the actions starts at 10:15 a.m. ET, with the five-fight main card kicking off at 2 p.m. ET.

But before Poirier makes the long walk to the Octagon to square off with the unbeaten Nurmagomedov, we’re here to break down the three most captivating fights on the UFC 242 card.

Can Dustin Poirier Capture Magic Twice?

In what may have been the most perfect fight of his UFC career, Dustin Poirier (25-5) dominated Max Holloway to claim his first taste of UFC gold. After winning the belt, Poirier has a chance to unify the titles, but he’ll need a performance just as impressive to earn a win over the unbeaten Dagestani, Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0). As flashy as Poirier is on his feet — he’s nearly as likely to finish a fight in the first round as he is to earn a decision victory — Nurmagomedov is equally as dangerous on the mat.

That shouldn’t take away from Nurmagomedov’s striking (he buckled Conor McGregor’s knees in their bout last year), but his ground game is suffocating. His ability to change levels, landing a punch to the head before getting low on the ground and taking his opponents down is simply unreal. Once they’re on the mat, that’s when the real fun for Nurmagomedov starts. He provides constant pressure, always looking for transition opportunities and never relenting on strikes or submission attempts.

Despite the tough road ahead, Poirier is publicly claiming confidence in his ability to finish the champ. That’s half the battle. The other half will take place once they’re standing opposite from each other inside the Octagon.