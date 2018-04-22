Somehow he didn’t tap 👀 pic.twitter.com/tBk6I2db3u — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 22, 2018

Ricky Simon and Merab Dvalishvili just put on one of the most insane fights the UFC has seen in quite a while, with back and forth action, flips, spins, and various bizarre maneuvers, it ended on a sour note. Even though Dvalishvili was conscious, kicking his legs (???) for over a minute while stuck in a deep guillotine choke, he was awarded a TKO loss after the final bell sounded.

After the fight, Dvalishvili said: “When it was finished, I was just tired and stayed down. I knew I had won. The doctors told me to stay down. I don’t know why they gave it to him. I feel I’m the winner. I didn’t lose this fight. I just want more fights. I want to stay busy.”

But he still got the loss. His impressive leg-kicking defense was all for naught, and now the MMA world is in complete confusion. The rules state that if a fighter is out at the final bell, then he indeed lost. But he wasn’t out.