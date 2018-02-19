UFC

Heavyweight Derrick Lewis has been a human wrecking ball since arriving in the UFC in 2014, amassing a 9-3 record in a division where one small mistake puts you down, laying unconscious on the cage floor. His lone blemish over the past three years was a TKO loss to Mark Hunt in a fight he was winning until his back seized up on him, making him a sitting duck for Hunt’s infamous power shots. Lewis has taken half a year off since that defeat, and he’s declared his back healed. But spines are not a simple thing. Could he really hang if his fight against Marcin Tybura turned into a five round war?

The back never seemed like an issue, as Lewis fought through adversity to knock Tybura out near the end of the third round, catching Tybura with a right hand to the jaw that dropped his opponent and then raining down punches til the ref stopped things. It was a timely finish, as Tybura seemed to be taking over the fight with superior grappling and a deeper pool of cardio to pull from. But the heavy handed Lewis was dangerous with every exchange, and he managed to create enough space against the cage to unleash a finishing barrage.

Who said 'The Beast' doesn't have late-round power? Derrick Lewis finishes Marcin Tybura for a huge win! #UFCAustin https://t.co/8GlpXtsfy0 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

Being exhausted didn’t stop Derrick Lewis from dropping some of his classic humor during the post fight interview with new UFC commentator Jimmy Smith.

“What they know about them Texas boys?” he said. “That’s the way I fight. I know you’re new to the game, coming over from Bellator but that’s the way I do it baby. To my baby, April, better get ready girl, I’m going deep.”

Round 1 was a back and forth affair with Lewis nearly taking Tybura’s head off right at the start, only to stagger backwards onto the canvas and find himself mounted. Lewis managed to get back up and knock Tybura down with another big overhand right, following up with ground and pound. But Tybura once again took control on the ground, finishing the round in mount working a kimura.