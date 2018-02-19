After a few exceptionally diluted cards, the UFC visits Austin with a show that has a solid number of names brushing up against title aspirations and up and comers that are exciting to watch. For the first time in a while, the matchmaking paid off with a plethora of first-round finishes. Five before the main card even began.

The main card continued the excitement all the way until the final bell. The Austin crowd was hot, and the whole show had the vibe that so many have been missing of late — fun.

Main Card

-Donald Cerrone def. Yancy Medeiros via TKO (round 1). Another first-round finish got Cerrone back on the winning track. Check it out.

-Derrick Lewis def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (round 3). It was a crazy comeback for the Black Beast, and you can read our recap here.

-James Vick def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision

The TEXecutioner does it again as @JamesVickMMA beats Francisco Trinaldo for his fourth win in a row! Can Vick get a big fight next now? #UFCAustin https://t.co/9SPMl6abRf — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

-Curtis Millender def. Thiago Alves via KO (round 1)

WHOA! @CurtiousCurtis Millender just blew up Thiago Alves with a hellacious knee for a huge win at #UFCAustin! https://t.co/NhH8kXK7hy — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

-Brandon Davis def. Steven Peterson via unanimous decision

Brandon Davis has now won 8 of his last 9 with the win over Steven Peterson! #UFCAustin https://t.co/jLHx1jemqW — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

-Sage Northcutt def. Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision. You can check up our full write-up with highlights of the back and forth battle here. Needless to say, many fans thought “Super Sage” got a hometown decision.