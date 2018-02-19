UFC Fight Night: Cerrone Vs. Medeiros Full Results And The Best Highlights

#MMA #UFC
02.19.18 3 weeks ago

After a few exceptionally diluted cards, the UFC visits Austin with a show that has a solid number of names brushing up against title aspirations and up and comers that are exciting to watch. For the first time in a while, the matchmaking paid off with a plethora of first-round finishes. Five before the main card even began.

The main card continued the excitement all the way until the final bell. The Austin crowd was hot, and the whole show had the vibe that so many have been missing of late — fun.

Main Card

-Donald Cerrone def. Yancy Medeiros via TKO (round 1). Another first-round finish got Cerrone back on the winning track. Check it out.

-Derrick Lewis def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (round 3). It was a crazy comeback for the Black Beast, and you can read our recap here.

-James Vick def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision

-Curtis Millender def. Thiago Alves via KO (round 1)

-Brandon Davis def. Steven Peterson via unanimous decision

-Sage Northcutt def. Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision. You can check up our full write-up with highlights of the back and forth battle here. Needless to say, many fans thought “Super Sage” got a hometown decision.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAUFC

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP