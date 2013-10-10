UFC Fight Night 29 Quick Results: Maia Vs. Shields

Well folks, it wasn’t the prettiest night of fights, nor was it the most exciting. But UFC Fight Night 29: Maia vs. Shields had its moments, with the big highlight being Dong Hyun Kim’s surprise “PEEKABOO!” knockout punch on Erick Silva. Other than that, the main event’s interesting outcome means that the UFC Welterweight division won’t be as logjammed as I’d thought, but we’ll leave the analyzing and the speculating for tomorrow. In the meantime, here are the UFC Fight Night 29 Quick Results.

Obviously, spoiler alert in case you’re still planning to watch. But then, you should know that from the phrase “quick results.” What’s that? The results? You’re so pushy.

Main Event

Jake Shields def. Demian Maia (Split decision)

Main Card

Dong Hyun Kim def. Erick Silva (KO, Round 2)

Thiago Silva def. Matt Hamill (Unanimous decision)

Fabio Maldonado def. Joey Beltran (Split decision)

Rousimar Palhares def. Mike Pierce (Submission)

Raphael Assuncao def. T.J. Dillashaw (Split decision)

Fox Sports 1 Preliminaries

Igor Araujo def. Ildemar Alcantara (Unanimous decision)

Yan Cabral def. David Mitchell (Unanimous decision)

Chris Cariaso def. Iliarde Santos (TKO, Round 2)

Alan Patrick def. Garrett Whiteley (TKO, Round 1)