UFC Fight Night 58 Live Discussion – Renan Barao’s Back, Baby!

It’s the last UFC card of the year, so let’s have a fun live discussion, friends! On Saturday night, in Brazil, UFC Fight Night 58 is coming live and in full effect! The early prelims begin at 7:00 PM ET on UFC Fight Pass, and the pair of fights includes a dude nicknamed “Lyoto”, which I think is a nice touch by Joe Silva to start and end the card with that name.

Anyway, the regular prelims will be on Fox Sports One starting at 8:00 PM ET. The star power here is a little thin, with the highest ranked fighter being #13 featherweight Darren “The Damage” Elkins taking on Hacran “Barnabe” Dias. Despite that, I’m looking forward to that bout, plus Leandro Issa versus Yuta Sasaki and Igor Pokrajac throwing down with Marco Rogerio de Lima.

The main card will stay on FS1, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are some solid names and fights that sound really good. I think Erick Silva and Mike Rhodes will put on some good striking displays, I’m always hyped up to see a Dagestani fight, and there’s also an interesting grappling matchup as Patrick Cummins brings wrestling and coffee making in against BJJ and handsomeness as he takes on Antonio Carlos Junior, otherwise known as FACE SHOE.

The co-main and main events look like squash matches, so the law of MMA hilarity means at least one will end with a spectacular upset. Renan Barao faces Mitch Gagnon, which looks like a punishment to both men. For Gagnon, he’s fighting Renan Barao, which should be terrifying. For Renan, if he doesn’t obliterate Mitch, especially on the back of a bad weight cut, people will want him to move up to featherweight.

In the main event, Lyoto Machida fights Clarence Byron Dolloway, and I don’t expect this fight to be much different from when Machida fought CB’s training partner, Ryan Bader.

I will unfortunately be at a NXT house show in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday night, so I want everyone to keep a civil house for Burnsy, okay?