UFC Fight Night 58 Live Discussion – Renan Barao’s Back, Baby!

It’s the last UFC card of the year, so let’s have a fun live discussion, friends! On Saturday night, in Brazil, UFC Fight Night 58 is coming live and in full effect! The early prelims begin at 7:00 PM ET on UFC Fight Pass, and the pair of fights includes a dude nicknamed “Lyoto”, which I think is a nice touch by Joe Silva to start and end the card with that name.
Anyway, the regular prelims will be on Fox Sports One starting at 8:00 PM ET. The star power here is a little thin, with the highest ranked fighter being #13 featherweight Darren “The Damage” Elkins taking on Hacran “Barnabe” Dias. Despite that, I’m looking forward to that bout, plus Leandro Issa versus Yuta Sasaki and Igor Pokrajac throwing down with Marco Rogerio de Lima.
The main card will stay on FS1, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are some solid names and fights that sound really good. I think Erick Silva and Mike Rhodes will put on some good striking displays, I’m always hyped up to see a Dagestani fight, and there’s also an interesting grappling matchup as Patrick Cummins brings wrestling and coffee making in against BJJ and handsomeness as he takes on Antonio Carlos Junior, otherwise known as FACE SHOE.
The co-main and main events look like squash matches, so the law of MMA hilarity means at least one will end with a spectacular upset. Renan Barao faces Mitch Gagnon, which looks like a punishment to both men. For Gagnon, he’s fighting Renan Barao, which should be terrifying. For Renan, if he doesn’t obliterate Mitch, especially on the back of a bad weight cut, people will want him to move up to featherweight.
In the main event, Lyoto Machida fights Clarence Byron Dolloway, and I don’t expect this fight to be much different from when Machida fought CB’s training partner, Ryan Bader.
I will unfortunately be at a NXT house show in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday night, so I want everyone to keep a civil house for Burnsy, okay?
Best wishes for the holidays; see you in the new year!
We all took Machida to do what he just did, which is getting a TKO in 67 seconds.
Jessica: 7-5
Burnsy: 9-3
Biss: 8-4
Seth: 10-2
Rini: 2-0
Thanks for joining me, fight friends. Have a happy Sunday.
Pretty sure that kick broke his arm.
That kick hurt me, dude.
THAT KICK
“This is about me being able to prove I belong.” Nah, it’s about Machida not being done yet, dude.
Hahahahahahahaha, thank you.
Oh. My. Lord.
yeah
It’s Main Event time mofos!!!
Please don’t go five rounds.
I’m barely awake. I drank coffee at midnight. My body just laughed.
Misogynistic, pot-addled, testosterone overload hair-loss? It’s Rogan!
Ignore the announcer’s question and launch into a prepared manifesto instead? Drink!
Finally, some trash talk.
Another choke finish? drink!
“Drink”
Took longer than expected, but Barao makes Gagnon tap in the third.
Jessica: 6-5
Burnsy: 8-3
Biss: 7-4
Seth: 9-2
Rini: 1-0
Thank you, it is over.
Shut up, Brazil crowd.
No way; Chargers won!
Early Sunday morning UFC interlude.
Mitch GAH-NYO
You go talk him up, Joe.
But hay, more Cormier/Jones promos!
Great news, we’re back for more promo footage!
um….what the fuck….?
UFC has lost the feed from Brazil.
“on”
We can put a man o the moon, but…
booo
What the shit is going on here?
What the Hell? Is anyone else seeing this?
If you mean the 1st early prelim fight, then yes, we are seeing it, and it sucks.
And yet more interlude. Why, UFC, why?
“How can we drag this out even more?”
“Show a disclaimer and the UFC event intro.”
Ha ha, the Chargers – 49ners game, ha ha ha.
The 49ers be 49ersing.
I hadn’t even paid attention because I thought it was a blowout. Jesus.
“Please don’t kill me as I try to leave.”
Hey, they kill soccer players in that country, so I think it’s a legitimate concern.
Cummins takes the dominant 30-27 UD victory over Carlos Junior and continues to prove he’s busting his ass to get better.
Jessica: 5-5
Burnsy: 7-3
Biss: 6-4
Seth: 8-2
Not enough time for the Carlos comeback.
Dude, you can’t lose this now.
What with the high humidity and sweatiness, Carlos Júnior should change up to a stand and bang strategy, instead of looking for subs on the ground.
Soon.
I’m surprised there’s not an inch of water on the mat.
The strikes that Cummins landed on the ground in the 1st round sounded sick.
THE DRAMA!
Oh, how I hope we’ll see a sweat drenched Steven Segal in Machida’s corner!
The MIG 25?
He was at the last one. We can only pray he used Putin’s plane to fly to Brazil.
Taciturn, emotionless, it’s Magomedov!
Magomedov gets a last second TKO to score the underdog win, even though all four of us picked him.
Jessica: 5-4
Burnsy: 6-3
Biss: 6-3
Seth: 7-2
Ooh, that jab.
Talk about a buzzer beater.
YES
DAYUMMMMMMMM
I miss the UFC 180 Mexico crowd; they were great.
SO MANY NUT SHOTS
Drink!
I think Magomedov is the only UFC Caucus Mountain fighter that doesn’t have a Sambo background; I miss them!
UH OH!