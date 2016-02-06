UFC Fight Night 82 Predictions And Live Discussion: Can Bigg Rigg Beat Wonderboy?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hey fight fans, we’ve got a bit of a switcheroo with what was once known as UFC 196. I like to think in a weird display of homage, UFC paid tribute to the 30-year anniversary of the ’85 Chicago Bears by having their own Super Bowl Shuffle on the former UFC 196 card, which takes place a day before The Big Game.

What we have now is UFC Fight Night 82, and it starts at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on Fight Pass. Regular prelims are on Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the main card is on the same channel at 10 p.m. ET. Before anything else scuttles this card any further, let’s take a look at the predictions. Joining Burnsy and myself this week are Uproxx’s Ryan Harkness and Jason Nawara. Returning is our good friend and host of The MMA Hour Eric Jackman. We are also joined by a few new pals, like Enrique Ortiz, Jamie Tysseling, Justin Golightly, Marty G, Cage Potato’s own Jared Jones, Parker Holland, who assigned fighters classes from Dungeons & Dragons, and Suzanne Davis‘ special pal, “Dr. Vet”, who used the criteria of “which fighter is likelier to run into a burning building to rescue a dog” to make his predictions.

2016 Important Results:

Jessica: 18-18-2 (50 percent)

Burnsy: 21-16-1 (57 percent)