UFC Fight Night 82 Predictions And Live Discussion: Can Bigg Rigg Beat Wonderboy?

Hey fight fans, we’ve got a bit of a switcheroo with what was once known as UFC 196. I like to think in a weird display of homage, UFC paid tribute to the 30-year anniversary of the ’85 Chicago Bears by having their own Super Bowl Shuffle on the former UFC 196 card, which takes place a day before The Big Game.
What we have now is UFC Fight Night 82, and it starts at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on Fight Pass. Regular prelims are on Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the main card is on the same channel at 10 p.m. ET. Before anything else scuttles this card any further, let’s take a look at the predictions. Joining Burnsy and myself this week are Uproxx’s Ryan Harkness and Jason Nawara. Returning is our good friend and host of The MMA Hour Eric Jackman. We are also joined by a few new pals, like Enrique Ortiz, Jamie Tysseling, Justin Golightly, Marty G, Cage Potato’s own Jared Jones, Parker Holland, who assigned fighters classes from Dungeons & Dragons, and Suzanne Davis‘ special pal, “Dr. Vet”, who used the criteria of “which fighter is likelier to run into a burning building to rescue a dog” to make his predictions.
2016 Important Results:
This was fun, LM. Thanks.
Thompson karate’s Bigggg Rigggg’s headlights out
Jessica: 11-1
Burnsy: 5-7
Ryan: 5-1
Enrique: 7-5
Jamie: 3-3
Justin: 5-1
Jackman: 7-5
Dr. Vet: 9-3
Jason: 7-5
Marty: 4-5
Jared: 6-6
Parker: 3-4
I’d like to open an investigation to find out what happened to Johny Hendricks.
2 words: Venison impacted colon (yes, I know it’s 3 words).
Pfft.
OH SNAP
karate karate karate
I think he’s gonna try kicking you, Johny.
kaaaaaarate
This must feel for West coasters like what last week’s Fox card did for Easterners, time-wise.
~WONDERBOY~
So, Hendricks and Thompson will go five and start around 2 am.
This is the way the UFC gains more viewers!
Roy and Jared had a ‘fight’. It was technically won by Nelson via decision.
Jessica: 10-1
Burnsy: 5-6
Ryan: 5-0
Enrique: 7-4
Jamie: 3-2
Justin: 5-0
Jackman:76-4
Dr. Vet: 8-3
Jason: 6-5
Marty: 4-4
Jared: 6-5
Parker: 3-3
We watched it, and are so very much lesser for it!
Mmm, Bursy’s tears are delicious.
No Roy, no. Don’t raise your arms in victory. No one won.
UFC crowd: “Booo…”
the curious mating rituals of gelatinous cubes
They reproduce with spores, they do.
Remember earlier when the fights were awesome?
Not anymore.
someone throw a hammer into the cage to encourage a finish
Kendo sticks, particle board tables… I’ll take anything to end this pain.
blech
Thank goodness for beer and NHL hockey.
Nelson’s corner guys should look exactly like him.
Way to let Roy off the hook, Jared.
I’m already shouting, “BOOOOOOOO!” at my TV.
Oh no, this fight’s just gonna be JR running off eight pounds avoiding punches, isn’t it?
How about the winner of this fight takes on Ben Rothwell and Black Beast in a threeway fight for the interim title?
yes, please!
If this fight goes three rounds, I will cry.
ohhhh shiiit
we gonna break two hundo
7 years later, UFC Fight Night 82 finally ends.
OSP whomps his way to a decision
Jessica: 9-1
Burnsy: 5-5
Ryan: 4-0
Enrique: 6-4
Jamie: 2-2
Justin: 4-0
Jackman: 6-4
Dr. Vet: 7-3
Jason: 5-5
Marty: 4-3
Jared: 5-5
Parker: 3-2
12:06 and two more fights. Yay.
RISE ABOVE IT
Nothing like getting killed and praying for the buzzer before it finally sounds.
WWE’s Big E: “This fight is BOOTY.”
Preuxty teuxty beuxty
But the crowd loves it. listen to them!
dq feijao for timidity
Dana White: “Book this event to 2:00 am.”
TV time booking is the hottest garbage. Gimme Fight Pass pacing all day.
oh DIP
Ouch to the Saint Preux foot hurt!
Great, so now OSP’s gonna lose by TKO-busted leg.
OSP always looks bigger.
osp’s frat brand always makes me mildly barfy
ralphie beans
Sorry if I go silent, I’m watching a live Metallica concert as well.
u down with osp?
yeah u kno me
How do we still have three fights left?
So very tired…
Oh, you’ve been stopped before, B.
Benavidez takes the decision over Makovsky
Jessica: 8-1
Burnsy: 4-5
Ryan: 3-0
Enrique: 5-4
Jamie: 1-2
Justin: 3-0
Jackman: 5-4
Dr. Vet: 6-3
Jason: 4-5
Marty: 3-3
Jared: 4-5
Parker: 2-2
Fun flyweight scrap, but Joe B should take this without much fuss
Craft brewed in Vankleek Hill, Ontario, Beau’s Lug-Tread Kölsch is your beer of choice for enjoyable MMA viewing!
Benavidez’s corner: “Mother eff this, eff that, mother eff, eff, eff, eff!”
That ground stuff in the last :30 is part of why I picked JB to win.
*3
Oh hell 4 more fights.
ZM keeps getting caught ducking down, and it’s going to really cost him eventually.
VIOLENT HOBBITRY
“Peregrin lands a combination against Meriadoc…”