UFC Fight Night Results: How Did Machida Handle His Transition To Middleweight?

Chances are you were probably pretty caught up in college football action today, and that’s fine because without too many big names and with a Fox Sports 2 setting on a Saturday afternoon, the ratings expectations for UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Munoz couldn’t have been too high. But there were some pretty solid fights and at least one great UFC debut, so for an afternoon of free fights, I’m pretty glad that I tuned in.

But what it all boils down to is the story of two men, Lyoto Machida and Mark Munoz, one making a transition to a new weight class to see if he has one last title quest in him and the other trying to push his way through the UFC Middleweight log jam to stake his claim for the division belt, respectively. So how exactly did Machida do in his middleweight debut? Check out the UFC Fight Night results.

Main Event

Lyoto Machida def. Mark Munoz (KO, Round 1)

Pretty f*cking well, actually. I’m not saying that he should have a shot at Chris Weidman or Anderson Silva, depending on which fighter wins that rematch, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he fights the loser to do a little leap-frogging. Obviously, that would piss some people off, but when are UFC fans ever truly happy?

Main Card

Ross Pearson vs. Melvin Guillard (No Contest)

This is the fight that pissed me off most tonight, as Guillard once again proved to be a colossal letdown.

Jimi Manuwa def. Ryan Jimmo (TKO, Round 2)

Norman Parke def. Jon Tuck (Unanimous Decision)

Nico Musoke def. Alessio Sakara (Submission)

Musoke’s debut was probably my favorite fight of the night. It was definitely the Submission of the Night in this humble dick joke maker’s opinion.

John Lineker def. Phil Harris (TKO, Round 1)

Hooray, congrats on your huge win, Lineker! Just kidding, you failed to make weight again, thus delivering another wasted effort and ensuring that he remains in limbo until he learns how to properly lose 3 pounds.

Online Preliminaries

Al Iaquinta def. Piotr Hallmann (Unanimous Decision)

Luke Barnatt def. Andrew Craig (Submission)

Jessica Andrade def. Rosi Sexton (Unanimous Decision)

Cole Miller def. Andy Ogle (Unanimous Decision)

Jimy Hettes def. Robert Whiteford (Submission)

Brad Scott def. Michael Kuiper (Submission)

News and insight on Monday, enjoy Game 3 of the World Series and Sunday’s NFL action.