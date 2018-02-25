UFC Orlando: Full Results And The Best Highlights From A Finish-Filled Event

It was one of those UFC shows that we talk about so often. The card had a few names on it, but was far from a star-studded affair. It’s events like this that seem to have a chip on their shoulder, and end up delivering a wild night of action that puts a smile on the faces of all fight fans. Tonight we saw major upsets in Max Griffin and Ilir Latifi, a gutsy fight in a women’s strawweight title eliminator, and the violence promised was indeed presented on a silver platter in the main event. Good show!

Main Card

-Jeremy Stephens def. Josh Emmett via KO (round 2). We haven’t seen a hellbow like this since the classic knockout Hendo knockout of Bisping. It sets up Stephens as one of the top featherweights in the world and possibly gives him a title shot. See the replay here.

-Jéssica Andrade def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision

-Ilir Latifi def. Ovince Saint Preux via guillotine choke submission. This was a huge upset for Latifi, who called out the champ, Daniel Cormier after his huge win:

-Max Griffin def. Mike Perry via unanimous decision. Like all Perry fights, this was a wild, violent brawl. Check out our full write-up here.

