UFC Fight For The Troops 3 Results: Did Tim Kennedy Get It Done For His Fellow Servicemen?

It was a card that was packed with UFC fighters with military backgrounds, but the real stars of UFC Fight for the Troops 3 were the service men and women in the hangar at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. I can’t emphasize how loud this crowd was from start to finish enough without seeming like I’m over-exaggerating for the sake of being all, “Haha suckers, you missed out, suck it.” But from the moment Derek Brunson and Brian Houston took to the octagon to start the event to the thrilling conclusion of the main event featuring Senior Special Forces Weapons Sergeant Tim Kennedy taking on Rafael Natal, this crowd was incredible.

Of course, the fights were actually as good as those men and women made it sound, and a lot of fighters earned a ton of respect tonight. Without further ado, here are the UFC Fight for the Troops 3 results, so don’t read them if you don’t like spoilers. Obviously.

Main Event

Tim Kennedy def. Rafael Natal via TKO (Round 1)

Perhaps the best possible ending that we could have ever imagined. That hangar was louder than any venue during any UFC PPV this year. Unreal.

Main Card

Alexis Davis def. Liz Carmouche (Unanimous Decision)

Yoel Romero def. Ronny Markes via TKO (Round 3)

Rustam Khaboilov def. Jorge Masvidal (Unanimous Decision)

Michael Chiesa def. Colton Smith via Submission (Round 2)

Fox Sports 1 Preliminaries

Bobby Green def. James Krause via TKO (Round 1)

This was the double nut shot heard ‘round the world and possibly the only really disappointing fight of the night, in that Krause didn’t deserve to lose after he’d taken two nut shots and a final blow that was on the cut that caused the ref to call it. If anything, this should have been a no contest.

Francisco Rivera def. George Roop via TKO (Round 1)

Dennis Bermudez def. Steven Siler (Unanimous Decision)

Amanda Nunes def. Germaine de Randamie via TKO (Round 1)

Online Preliminaries

Lorenz Larkin def. Chris Camozzi (Unanimous Decision)

Yancy Medeiros def. Yves Edwards via TKO (Round 1)

Seth Baczynski def. Neil Magny (Unanimous Decision)

Derek Brunson def. Brian Houston via Submission (Round 1)