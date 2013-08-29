UFC On Fox Sports 1 Results: More Like Martin Can’t, Mann

For what it was – an evening of free fights in the middle of the week – last night’s UFC on Fox Sports 1 Fight Night was pretty solid, with several of the matches, including the main event, providing the network’s largest audience with some violent entertainment. Peel the top, superficial layer back and the fights did little more than give several guys some momentum in their divisions, but I’d definitely argue that last night’s Fight Night once again proved that there are way too many decent-to-good welterweight fighters in the UFC.

The logjam for the No. 1 contender spot to the eventual winner of the UFC 167 main event title match between Georges St-Pierre and Johny Hendricks got a little tighter, and I may have found myself a new favorite fighter in the process. Complete results and several thoughts after the jump.

Main Event

Carlos Condit def. Martin Kampmann (Via TKO, Round 4)

Condit’s victory was certainly a message to the UFC and the rest of the welterweights that he’s not ready to be counted out of the title picture. Kampmann’s loss, on the other hand, is probably going to cost him in the rankings, because there are other guys who probably deserve to be in the Top 10, including my new favorite fighter, who we’ll get to in a moment. What would be interesting and what should be done is the UFC announcing a rematch between Condit and Rory MacDonald to determine the next welterweight to get a shot at the title (assuming that GSP doesn’t lose to Hendricks and warrant an automatic rematch). Obviously, I’m no expert, but that would be my choice.

UFC Fight Night Main Card

Rafael dos Anjos def. Donald Cerrone (Unanimous decision)

Kelvin Gastelum def. Brian Melancon (Submission, Round 1)

I hate naming guys my favorite fighter, because that seems to be a jinx lately – since we haven’t heard from Gunnar Nelson in forever and Jordan Mein lost his last fight – but that’s Gastelum’s burden to bear now. He should climb the welterweight ladder rather quickly after this impressive, dominating win.

Court McGee def. Robert Whittaker (Split decision)

Takeya Mizugaki def. Erik Perez (Split decision)

Brad Tavares def. Bubba McDaniel (Unanimous decision)

Fox Sports 2 Preliminary Fights

Dylan Andrews def. Papy Abedi (TKO, Round 3)

Brandon Thatch def. Justin Edwards (TKO, Round 1)

Darren Elkins def. Hatsu Hioki (Unanimous decision)

Jason High def. James Head (Submission, Round 1)

Online Preliminary Fights

Zak Cummings def. Ben Alloway (Submission, Round 1)

Roger Bowling vs. Abel Trujillo (No contest, illegal knee by Trujillo)

Oh Abel Trujillo, you continue to amaze me with your ability to look like a complete badass, but your complete ineptitude in the octagon.

See you on Saturday night, fight fans. Until then, here’s Arianny Celeste’s new short haircut that I give an A+++++++++++++++++.