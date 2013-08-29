UFC On Fox Sports 1 Results: More Like Martin Can’t, Mann

For what it was – an evening of free fights in the middle of the week – last night’s UFC on Fox Sports 1 Fight Night was pretty solid, with several of the matches, including the main event, providing the network’s largest audience with some violent entertainment. Peel the top, superficial layer back and the fights did little more than give several guys some momentum in their divisions, but I’d definitely argue that last night’s Fight Night once again proved that there are way too many decent-to-good welterweight fighters in the UFC.
The logjam for the No. 1 contender spot to the eventual winner of the UFC 167 main event title match between Georges St-Pierre and Johny Hendricks got a little tighter, and I may have found myself a new favorite fighter in the process. Complete results and several thoughts after the jump.
Main Event
Carlos Condit def. Martin Kampmann (Via TKO, Round 4)
Condit’s victory was certainly a message to the UFC and the rest of the welterweights that he’s not ready to be counted out of the title picture. Kampmann’s loss, on the other hand, is probably going to cost him in the rankings, because there are other guys who probably deserve to be in the Top 10, including my new favorite fighter, who we’ll get to in a moment. What would be interesting and what should be done is the UFC announcing a rematch between Condit and Rory MacDonald to determine the next welterweight to get a shot at the title (assuming that GSP doesn’t lose to Hendricks and warrant an automatic rematch). Obviously, I’m no expert, but that would be my choice.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
Rafael dos Anjos def. Donald Cerrone (Unanimous decision)
Kelvin Gastelum def. Brian Melancon (Submission, Round 1)
I hate naming guys my favorite fighter, because that seems to be a jinx lately – since we haven’t heard from Gunnar Nelson in forever and Jordan Mein lost his last fight – but that’s Gastelum’s burden to bear now. He should climb the welterweight ladder rather quickly after this impressive, dominating win.
Court McGee def. Robert Whittaker (Split decision)
Takeya Mizugaki def. Erik Perez (Split decision)
Brad Tavares def. Bubba McDaniel (Unanimous decision)
Fox Sports 2 Preliminary Fights
Dylan Andrews def. Papy Abedi (TKO, Round 3)
Brandon Thatch def. Justin Edwards (TKO, Round 1)
Darren Elkins def. Hatsu Hioki (Unanimous decision)
Jason High def. James Head (Submission, Round 1)
Online Preliminary Fights
Zak Cummings def. Ben Alloway (Submission, Round 1)
Roger Bowling vs. Abel Trujillo (No contest, illegal knee by Trujillo)
Oh Abel Trujillo, you continue to amaze me with your ability to look like a complete badass, but your complete ineptitude in the octagon.
See you on Saturday night, fight fans. Until then, here’s Arianny Celeste’s new short haircut that I give an A+++++++++++++++++.
Condit vs Rory Mac #2
Matt Brown vs Nick Diaz
Winners face off to determine new number one contender.
Something tells me Rory would lose the rematch; he is not a good matchup for a guy who wants to stand and bang like Condit.
And then Kelvin Gastelum runs in, beats everyone and calls out GSP!
Eh I’m a pretty big Diaz fan but i wouldn’t put him in the top 5 right now seeing as all he’s done is beat an aged Penn then lose to Condit and GSP.
I just want to see Brown beat Nick like he put lemon juice in his can of tobacco.
Matt Brown is the new Chris Lytle and I fucking love it.
I was happy to see this. I was so disappointed when Condit lost the first time around.
That was such an odd strat by Kampmann. He totally gassed himself trying to out-wrestle Condit in the 1st. He then had no way of defending himself in the later rounds. He’s a good striker, should have used that a bit more early.
His face looked like he got hit with a tomato in the end. Also when Condit’s knees put him to the ground he looked like he gave up more so than Herb Dean stoppped it. Just didn’t either bother standing.
Kampmann is like Cerrone, called a striker, but has much better grappling skills. Condit’s too good standing to try and trade with, Martin would have gotten sparked out sooner.
Anyone else think that if Condit/Hendricks went 5 rounds, Condit would have taken it?
Possibly! Hendricks was starting to fade a bit if I’m remembering correctly.
I really want all fights to be 5 rounders, but whatever.
Yea he was. He exhausted that left of his after about a round and a half. I think his overconfidence in that left will be what GSP will prey on
Not quite sure I buy that Whitaker lost to McGee. The scoring was atrocious. A split decision where two judges give 30-27s to their winner? Bad. I thought 29-28 for Whitaker with rounds 1 and 2 going his way. Oh well, free fights.
Looks like I went 6-3 on predictions, had two that I didn’t make predictions on (I’d never heard of the guys), and I might count the no-contest Bowling/Trujillo in my favor if Bowling decides to call that illegal foul finishing move the 7/10 Split–then my prediction would be correct.
Still just SMH at Cerrone. It’s like he didn’t even care the first two rounds.
Seriously. Like he showed some striking in the third round, what the fuck he was doing in rounds 1 and 2 I have no god damn idea.