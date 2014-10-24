UFC is Back! Weekend Combat Sports Live Discussion

Hello there, fight fans! After a grueling two weeks, we finally have UFC back in our lives! I can’t wait until next week when I’m complaining that THERE IS TOO MUCH UFC IN MY LIFE! Anyway, let’s take a look at what’s in store for us this weekend!
FRIDAY
Bellator keeps chugging along, and what the hey? Someone I’ve heard of on the prelims (Which start at 7:00 PM ET on Spike.com and Bellator.com of course). One of my favorites, David “Caveman” Rickels is curtain-jerking the prelims, which makes negative sense to me.
I mean, how could you NOT have this dude on the main card, regardless of his record? Anyway, the main card starts at 9:00 PM on Spike TV, sadly without David Rickels and his awesome dino-pal. The main card does feature Dave Jansen taking on judoka Rick “Genghis” Hawn (Maybe Bellator got confused as to which Dave/David was on the prelims and main card), the super-awesome women’s featherweight fighter Marloes “Rumina” Coenen, and two world champions. TNA world heavyweight champion Bobby “THE DESTROYER” Lashley will take on the undefeated Karl Etherington. Don’t let that record fool you, though. Etherington’s opponents are a combined 11-38, so don’t expect him to put up much of a fight. The main event is a light heavyweight title bout between Linton “The Swarm” Vassell (Oh no, GEKIDO has invaded Bellator!) versus Emanuel “The Hardcore Kid” Newton. I fully expect Newton to land another face-killing spinning back fist in this fight.
SATURDAY
Not only is UFC back, a UFC PPV is back, and there’s a title fight, yay! The early Fight Pass prelims will start at 7:00 PM ET. Early prelims feature our very own Burnsy’s Brazilian cousin Gilbert looking to keep his undefeated record in tact. Moving on, the regular prelims are on Fox Sports 1 at 8:00 PM ET. There’s some fun stuff here, like Felipe Arantes taking on Andre “Touchy” Fili (Best name/nickname combo in combat sports, right?) We’ve also got Scott Jorgensen versus Wilson Reis and William Macario versus the ubiquitous Neil Magny. The main card is on PPV (Don’t steal this, jerks!) at 10:00 PM ET. One of my favorites, Fabio Maldonado is back in action against Hans Stringer, Glover Teixeira takes on Phil Davis, and in the main event, Chad Mendes looks for revenge against Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title.
This card looks super good, y’all. Unfortunately, I’ll be at Ye Olde Wrestling Times this Saturday, so I expect everyone to be on their best behavior for Burnsy during the live discussion. Let’s keep it funny out there, gang!
49-46? WTF?
Jose Aldo is still the champ, despite all four of us being Patriots and picking the American.
Jessica: 7-4
Vince: 4-7
Spilled: 6-3
Burnsy: 7-4
Thanks to the few of you who kept me company. Happy bourbon dreams.
Well I think we all know who won. Sigh, till next week: tip your bartenders.
OMG THAT was a fight!!!
Close but no cigar, Chad.
Mendes looks like he’s getting better.
This is getting super extra cray cray.
This is a damn good fight!
THE REF GIVING THAT START TALK
*STERN
This is getting regoddamneddiculous.
Is Bang cornering Chad?
Controversy in Brazil!
Oh fuck, this is nuts.
Fucking hell, that was a interesting round.
after buzzer ko!!
Holy SHITBALLS!
Oh come on. That’s why we have two eyes.
These guys are so fucking fast, it’s insane.
IT’S MAIN EVENT TIME MOFOS!!!!
Back in time for the Main Event! And I used my dick joke telling money to buy whiskey!
Gotta love Davis playing to the crowd and calling out Spider is pretty fun.
Mr. Wonderful is back and moving up in the rankings with the UD over Glover.
Jessica: 7-3
Vince: 4-6
Spilled: 6-2
Burnsy: 7-3
Ow. Ow. Ow. Ow.
This crowd just does not like fences.
yeah. This is kind of an anti-wrestler environment.
Uh oh, Glover is taking some punches to the face. I’m told that’s not advised.
I see they’re still paying attention to Davis’s bullshit win over Machida…
Iron Hillbilly wears the Die Hard villain down for a second round TKO and celebrates with Spider!
Jessica: 6-3
Vince: 4-5
Spilled: 5-2
Burnsy: 7-2
Oh someone’s peeing blood tonight.
Dat come from behind win!!
DESTROY HIM, IRON HILLBILLY
This has not been a very good PPV thus far.
And here we go again…
Not many post fight interviews tonight.
Elkins takes the SD in a very boring fight, despite some big shots from Martins.
Jessica: 5-3
Vince: 3-5
Spilled: 4-2
Burnsy: 6-2 and plummeting since the prelims ended
Safe to to say the crowd hates this one.
oh yeah. They’re not fans.
Is Martins’ left leg twice as big as his right one?
Martins looks like he’s slowly remembering how to fight.
Was that the best punch, Goldy? WAS IT?!?!
Oh shit, finally stuff is landing.
Dariush dominates for the UD to ruin my perfect run. That was nowhere near the FotN hype they were trying to build.
Jessica: 4-3
Vince: 3-4
Spilled: 4-1
Burnsy: 6-1
“I think this can be a Fight of the Night.” Nah.
Ferreira coming out like a cannbal.
1-1 hopefully. I think Ferreira is just outmatched.
Dariush looks like he’d rather be doing anything and yet he’s super good.
DAT MJ WALKOUT MUSIC
If Dariush wins, he should go punch out ISIS.
Can Rogen not leave the country?
It’s been three weeks, so let’s get some BALD MEN SHOUT TIME.
DONE. Magny gets the TKO over a defenseless Daffy Duck in the third. Nice taunting, though, Patalino.
Jessica: 4-2
Vince: 3-3
Spilled: 3-1
Burnsy: 6-0
Nice g&p from Magny.
I liked when Magny was so tired from punching with his left that he fell over.