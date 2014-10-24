UFC is Back! Weekend Combat Sports Live Discussion

Getty Image

Hello there, fight fans! After a grueling two weeks, we finally have UFC back in our lives! I can’t wait until next week when I’m complaining that THERE IS TOO MUCH UFC IN MY LIFE! Anyway, let’s take a look at what’s in store for us this weekend!

FRIDAY

Bellator 130

Bellator keeps chugging along, and what the hey? Someone I’ve heard of on the prelims (Which start at 7:00 PM ET on Spike.com and Bellator.com of course). One of my favorites, David “Caveman” Rickels is curtain-jerking the prelims, which makes negative sense to me.

I mean, how could you NOT have this dude on the main card, regardless of his record? Anyway, the main card starts at 9:00 PM on Spike TV, sadly without David Rickels and his awesome dino-pal. The main card does feature Dave Jansen taking on judoka Rick “Genghis” Hawn (Maybe Bellator got confused as to which Dave/David was on the prelims and main card), the super-awesome women’s featherweight fighter Marloes “Rumina” Coenen, and two world champions. TNA world heavyweight champion Bobby “THE DESTROYER” Lashley will take on the undefeated Karl Etherington. Don’t let that record fool you, though. Etherington’s opponents are a combined 11-38, so don’t expect him to put up much of a fight. The main event is a light heavyweight title bout between Linton “The Swarm” Vassell (Oh no, GEKIDO has invaded Bellator!) versus Emanuel “The Hardcore Kid” Newton. I fully expect Newton to land another face-killing spinning back fist in this fight.

SATURDAY

UFC 179

Not only is UFC back, a UFC PPV is back, and there’s a title fight, yay! The early Fight Pass prelims will start at 7:00 PM ET. Early prelims feature our very own Burnsy’s Brazilian cousin Gilbert looking to keep his undefeated record in tact. Moving on, the regular prelims are on Fox Sports 1 at 8:00 PM ET. There’s some fun stuff here, like Felipe Arantes taking on Andre “Touchy” Fili (Best name/nickname combo in combat sports, right?) We’ve also got Scott Jorgensen versus Wilson Reis and William Macario versus the ubiquitous Neil Magny. The main card is on PPV (Don’t steal this, jerks!) at 10:00 PM ET. One of my favorites, Fabio Maldonado is back in action against Hans Stringer, Glover Teixeira takes on Phil Davis, and in the main event, Chad Mendes looks for revenge against Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title.

This card looks super good, y’all. Unfortunately, I’ll be at Ye Olde Wrestling Times this Saturday, so I expect everyone to be on their best behavior for Burnsy during the live discussion. Let’s keep it funny out there, gang!