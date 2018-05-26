YouTube

The UFC is headed to Liverpool for the first time on Sunday and a big reason why is local fighter Darren Till, who the promotion hopes may be the next superstar built off of regional support. Whether they’re right about him remains to be seen — Till loves to swang n’ bang and is pretty good at trash talking too, but only has one win over a top-15 ranked opponent (he knocked out Donald Cerrone in his last fight). His coming out party is also starting on a bit of a bad note: The Liverpool native missed weight by 3.5 pounds, putting his fight with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in jeopardy.

The UFC cited a legit “family emergency” as the reason behind Till’s blown weight cut, but Till is known for cutting a ridiculous amount of weight to maintain a size advantage, and some were questioning whether there were some Khabib-style tiramisu moments that led us here.

Darren Till on @5liveSport earlier this week 🗣 "2 weeks ago I was at a birthday party and there was cake there. Listen I don't give a f*ck if I'm 2 days or 3 weeks out, if you put pieces of cake in front of me I'm eating it! So I ate 2 pieces of cake & I had 2 glasses of coke." — Team FA (@TeamFA) May 26, 2018

Till prides himself on his size advantage. Says his weight-cut should be illegal & calls himself 'The Gorilla' because he's built like one. So, not very surprising. It's just amazing how even when UFC does everything right promotionally, we still barely make it to fight day. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 26, 2018

For hours after the failed weigh-in, reporters waited patiently for the UFC to reveal whether terms had been met with Wonderboy to allow the fight to go on. The standard operating procedure is for the offending fighter to hand over a percentage of their fight purse to their opponent, but things tend to get a bit trickier in bigger fights because of the stakes.