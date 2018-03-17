OH MY!!!!@PCraigMMA pulls off the MIRACLE upset in the final 5 seconds and gets the submission victory!! WOW!!! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/iQ6en9TokC — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2018

In the history of the UFC, there has never been a finish with a second remaining in the fight. We’ve seen it come close, but a hail mary finish has never resulted in a win that reads: 4:59 of round 3. Until tonight. With just seconds remaining, while losing on all scorecards against Magomed Ankalaev, Paul Craig threw up a Hail Mary triangle and got a tap with just one second remaining.