UFC On Fox Sports 1 Results And Tito Ortiz Is Completely Happy With Bellator Now

Depending on whom you ask, the debut of UFC on Fox Sports 1 on Saturday night was a big success, as people at Fox Sports are saying that the Fight Night card was entertaining and PPV-worthy, while everyone else is saying, “Yeah, that was good, I guess.” But the person who will – and probably has and still is – tell you that it was an enormous success was the night’s big winner, Chael Sonnen, who put doubters like me to shame with a first round submission win over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.
Sonnen went on to call out Wanderlei Silva as we all expected he would if he won, which is fine because the far worse alternative would have been him calling out Anderson Silva for the No. 1 contender spot or Chris Weidman for the Middleweight title. I’m sure that’s coming soon enough, but for now we can be happy that Sonnen is just focused on Silva.
As for the rest of the evening’s loaded fight card results…
UFC on Fox Sports 1 Main Event
Chael Sonnen def. Mauricio “Shogun” Rua – Guillotine (Round 1)
When asked if Sonnen will get his shot against Wanderlei, UFC President Dana White got a little defensive on Sonnen’s behalf over the media’s rankings. He thinks that Sonnen should be ranked higher than No. 9, which is where he’s been for quite some time, and his justification for that is that Sonnen is a versatile guy who fights back and forth between middleweight and light heavyweight for the good of the company and just plain, old competition.
Again, I think it’s actually because White wants to make sure that Sonnen and his mouth are always in a title conversation, regardless of his title match record, and I’m cool with that. But make this Wanderlei fight happen first, please.
Co-Main Event
Travis Browne def. Alistair Overeem – KO (Round 1)
Thanks for your efforts, Overeem, but it’s time to go away now. Go hang out with Tito Ortiz in TNA.
Uriah Faber def. Yuri Alcantara – Unanimous Decision
Matt Brown def. Mike Pyle – KO (Round 1)
John Howard def. Uriah Hall – Split Decision
Michael Johnson def. Joe Lauzon – Unanimous Decision
Preliminary Fights
Michael McDonald def. Brad Pickett – Triangle choke (Round 2)
Conor McGregor def. Max Holloway – Unanimous Decision
Steven Siler def. Mike Brown – KO (Round 1)
Diego Brandao def. Daniel Pineda – Unanimous Decision
Facebook Fights
Manvel Gamburyan def. Cole Miller – Unanimous Decision
Ovince St. Preux def. Cody Donovan – KO (Round 1)
James Vick def. Ramsey Nijem – Guillotine Choke (Round 1)
Meanwhile, In Pissed Off Former Employees Who Retired News
TMZ caught up with new Bellator/TNA star Tito Ortiz as he returned from a tank top contest in Afghanistan, and the camera man asked him if he has any plans of squashing his beef with Dana White and reopening the door for an eventual UFC return that pretty much none of us wants. Ortiz, to his credit, was very positive and realistic.
Notice he didn’t say, “Screw UFC” at any point but TMZ wrote that as the title anyway? That’s called click-baiting. And it worked, because here I am writing about it.
how much viewers does UFC have ? is it at least a million+ like IMPACT ?
1.7 million viewers reported for UFC on Fox Sports 1.
Which is really good since there are still issues with various services not carrying FS1, if I’m understanding things correctly.
nice !
I don’t follow MMA so forgive me for sounding like a complete goof when I ask : how aften is it going to be ? is it a weekly or a monthly thing ?
Typically 2 events per month, for UFC. There are other promotions out there; Bellator being one that is on national TV. So you could probably see about a fight a week; sometimes less.
it will be interesting to see if they keep that number or grow higher or lower in the future.
Best part was Sonnen cribbing Superstar Billy Graham and then threatening Joe Rogan. Well that and watching Overeem once again get exposed.
I loved the Rogan burn even tho I’m a huge Rogan fan. Hilarious
Yeah I’m a Rogan fan as well, but it was hilarious. Joe’s reaction was also of bemusement.
Chael, if nothing else, is an entertaining guy.
At this point, Sonnen needs to start walking to the ring with Eric Bischoff in front of him, glad handing and shit talking at the same time.
Sonnen is like an MMA groundhog, if he wins we get six more months of shit talk.
I enjoyed the card for the most part, but my opinion might have slipped if it weren’t for a couple of those fights. Travis Browne with the KTFO on Overeem ruled. And Sonnen with the surprise win put icing on the cake.
I can’t explain my enjoyment of Sonnen. I HATE mouthy people. I enjoy fighters who shut up and fight. That said, he endlessly entertains me. I think it’s because he’s not REALLY an MMA pesonality so much as a professional wrestler in disguise.
Vanderlei Silva should have shown up and hit him in the head with a chair. Then White should have counted him out.
“I think it’s because he’s not REALLY an MMA pesonality so much as a professional wrestler in disguise.”
this is exactly why I like him too. which is strange, because I don’t like wrestling at all. the only appealing thing about it is larger than life personalities, which Sonnen brings in spades.
also, to disagree with you a bit, there are very few things that entertain me more than people talking shit.
I don’t know if it’s because I don’t like Sonnen or because Shogun is one of my all time favorite fighters, but that fight was totally fixed. I don’t buy that sub on that guy in that situation. Sonnen is a wrestler and wrestlers love guillotine chokes, it’s their one move. How could a (supposed) BJJ black belt get caught like that, especially one who’s trained with top level jiu jitsu fighters? And it was the second time Sonnen had tried the move. Shogun looked like Dan Severn in his first fight with Ken Shamrock.
Was it also a fix when Griffin subbed Rua? Blackbelts can get subbed by lower-level grapplers, it is not out of the realm of possibility. As Chael said in the post-fight presser, it was early enough that neither man was slippery so it was a lot easier for Chael to sink it in. Plus, who thinks about Chael’s sub game, which makes the guillotine unexpected.
The big difference between the Griffin sub and the Sonnen sub is that I like Forrrest Griffin and I don’t like Chael Sonnnen. #xyience
Overall, that was a really great event.
Matt Brown is super rad.
Kid brings it every time.
Great night of fights; but the two I was looking forward to most were surprises for me.
First off; what happened to J-Lau? He did not fight like he usually fights. He was tentative; didn’t look to press the action. His take-down attempts were telegraphed. Not the same guy I am used to seeing. Kudos to Johnson for putting on a tremendous fight; but something tells me Joe was majorly off his game.
Second of all; what happened to Uriah Hall being a killer. The guy was vicious in the TUF house. Now, he just doesn’t have that killer striking instinct. He too was tentative in engaging with Howard. That fight was kind of a disappointment.
I was hugely in the tank for Hall during his TUF season.
That said, his choking is not surprising in the least if you really paid attention to the guy out of the octagon during that show. Mentally he’s a fucking disaster and seems to be on the verge of a breakdown at any given moment.
White said he doesn’t have what it takes because he’s too nice, but I don’t think that’s it. It’s definitely mental, but it’s instability. not a lack of “killer instinct” or whatever White thinks. Hall is too much in his own head and easily psyches himself out when he’s on the big stage out of the house.