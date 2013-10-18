UFC President Dana White On Bellator: ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t What They’re Doing’

Bellator Welterweight Champion Ben Askren is one of the most exciting professional fighters out there today, as his 12-0 record has helped build him into Bellator’s answer to the UFC’s seemingly unstoppable Welterweight Champion, Georges St-Pierre. Because of that excitement, most people seem to think that Askren is ripe for a nice payday with the UFC and a shot at GSP’s belt if Johny Hendricks doesn’t take it first, and Bellator even seems willing to let that happen, despite the fact that the promotion retains the rights to match any offer.

So what would Bellator have to gain from allowing Askren to walk to the bigger and more popular rival promotion? Mostly just attention, really, as long as the UFC is willing to give Askren a title shot in his first fight. But is it attention that UFC President Dana White is willing to pay for? Hellllllllllllllll… probably not.

“They’re playing f—ing games,” White told MMAjunkie.com. “I don’t care what they’re doing. It doesn’t matter to me.” “I don’t give a s–t what they’re doing,” White said. “They don’t matter and I don’t care.” “When you’re willing to let your f—ing champion go, it’s weird,” White said. (Via MMA Junkie)

Those comments came in yesterday’s media scrum for UFC 166 in Houston. As always, White was candid about a number of topics, from Askren’s chances at joining the UFC to Diego Sanchez’s current status. You can watch the whole thing here as I prepare my predictions for tomorrow night’s big UFC 166 Pay-Per-View, featuring the third UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos.