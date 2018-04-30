The UFC Won’t Punish Conor McGregor Until His Court Case Is Resolved

Getty Image

Conor McGregor threw a metal dolly through a bus window leading up to UFC 223, injuring two fighters and resulting in his subsequent arrest by the New York Police Department. You better believe if it had been anyone else involved in the attack they’d be gone from the UFC already. But for the company’s biggest cash cow McGregor, the same rules don’t apply to him.

While UFC president Dana White talked a strong game immediately following the incident, his language softened considerably a few days later. Three weeks have now passed and while it may seem doubtful that any serious punishment of McGregor from the UFC is forthcoming, White explained what’s up in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“We’ll see,” White said. “We’ll see what happens. He’s gotta be punished by the law first, so let’s see what happens in New York. He’s gotta go through that first.”

McGregor is facing three charges of misdemeanor assault and one felony criminal mischief charge, and is set to return to New York on June 14 for his day in court. While it remains to be seen if the former double champ will go to jail, a felony conviction could seriously hinder his ability to travel and fight outside of Ireland. There’s also the inevitable civil lawsuits McGregor is bound to face from the fighters, UFC employees, and arena security injured in the bus attack brawl.