UFC

For those lucky souls willing to get up at 4:30 AM on a Saturday morning, the UFC had a special treat for you: a UFC Fight Night from Singapore headlined by fan favorite Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone versus surging Brit Leon Edwards.

Things haven’t been looking so good for Cowboy lately. He’s 1-3 since 2016, but that one win was a cracker of a knockout over Yancy Medeiros in his last fight. He flew to Singapore ranked 11th of 15, determined to re-establish himself in the welterweight rankings.

Unfortunately he ended up becoming a stepping stone for 13th ranked Leon Roberts. Roberts was just a bit faster and cleaner, landing a lot more head strikes and bloodying Cerrone up. Cerrone stayed right in there with Edwards across five rounds, and that was reflected in the close 48-47 scores on all three judges’ cards for Edwards.

Afterward Cerrone revealed he’d spent the entire day leading up to the fight sick in bed, which is exactly the kind of devil may care attitude that’s earned him the love of UFC fans… and maybe a few more losses than he’d have otherwise.

The fight featured another slow start for Cerrone, who took some hard shots from Edwards during the first that cut him open and put him on the defensive. But as we’ve come to expect, Cowboy righted the ship in the second and started scrapping. He repeatedly bullied into the clinch to fire off sharp muay thai knees, and near the end of the round caught Edwards upside the head with a big kick (albeit with the help of some illegal glove grabbing).