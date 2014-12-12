UFC’s Felice ‘Lil Bulldogg’ Herrig Took a Selfie at Weigh-Ins, Because Of Course She Did

Felice “Lil Bulldog” Herrig is fighting Lisa Ellis at The Ultimate Fighter season 20 finale tonight. Yesterday, at the weigh-ins, Herrig, always a fan of self-promotion and attention, stopped to take some selfies while on the scale.
This GIF basically summarizes everyone’s disgust, including her opponent, Lisa Ellis.
Even the paid models behind her are like “WTF?”
To be fair, if I was as in incredible shape as Herrig is, I’d probably do the same and wear as little clothing as possible.
Good for her. I wish her luck.