UFC’s Felice ‘Lil Bulldogg’ Herrig Took a Selfie at Weigh-Ins, Because Of Course She Did

12.12.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Felice “Lil Bulldog” Herrig is fighting Lisa Ellis at The Ultimate Fighter season 20 finale tonight. Yesterday, at the weigh-ins, Herrig, always a fan of self-promotion and attention, stopped to take some selfies while on the scale.

But first let me take a selfie

A post shared by Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) on

 

This GIF basically summarizes everyone’s disgust, including her opponent, Lisa Ellis.

