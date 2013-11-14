UFC’s Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrestled A Bear. When He Was 9.

Some pro fighters believe that if it doesn’t work on a bear, you don’t do it in the ring.

UFC lightweight standout Khabib Nurmagomedov — previously most famous for that time he rocked an albino afro and threw shade at Jiu-Jitsu via iron-on t-shirt — knows this from experience. Because he wrestled a bear. In Russia. When he was 9-years old. WITH A BANGING HIP-HOP SOUNDTRACK.

Via Facebook:

Something about the date and time bobbing around uncontrollably makes it even better. And the windbreaker. And the adorableness of the bear. And it being the most stereotypically-Russian thing ever. And the soundtrack about how they’ll never learn.

I’m gonna hug this video for the rest of the day, brb.

[h/t to Jessica]

