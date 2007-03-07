UNATHLETIC WHITE KIDS ARE GREAT BOXERS

Today's study in dipshittery: white kids with boxing gloves and video cameras — hilariously stupid, or hilariously bad at boxing? You be the judge.
More raw data for this science experiment after the jump.
"Knock him out Chad!"
Lesson learned: if you ever have to fight a white teenage boy, punch him in the nose. He’ll go down faster than a freshman on prom night.
That’s the best use of slo-mo I’ve seen since the Baywatch credits.
Mailing in today?
“Knocked the f**k out”
Those dudes got…JACKED UP!!
CC is busy ironing his blazer and t-shirt in preparation, according to Rob Iracane over at Deadpsin.
Except this time he’ll be wearing his brand new “Sex Cannon” t-shirt. He saw pictures of himself from the Deadspin party and wondered, “How can I class up this combination?”.
The first rule of fight club…
That first clip wins the InterWebs – obviously the ‘fighter’ on the right forgot to do the Truffle Shuffle to psych himself up.
Looked like he was gassed seconds after touching gloves.
Tattooed – please tell me his “Sex Cannon” shirt isn’t white.
WAS- hate to say it, but they’ve officially dubbed the hue of the shirt as “Ufford On South Beach”.
Just kidding, CC, don’t disembowel me like they taught you in the Corps.
If Ufford goes with the blazer/t-shirt combo in this weather, then he really is the fucking man. It is fucking cold today in the NYC.
Fucking pussies. It was -5 degrees here yesterday.
are said sex cannon shirts available for purchase on the interweb?
Rembrandt: head over to Kissing Suzy Kolber. Several styles available with more coming soon.
Where’s my spokesman check?
Are those white flecks that spray everywhere after dude gets jacked teeth being knocked out or just spit flying from his mouth?
Both i think.
Looks like Mills Lane could really make a huge difference with a national “protect yourselves at all times” PSA campaign.
Lord, I got some major “Glass Joe” flashbacks watching those little cracker boys drop like a ton of bricks.