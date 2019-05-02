Here’s Who Will Represent The United States At The 2019 Women’s World Cup

05.02.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s a big summer in the world of international soccer. The Women’s World Cup will take place in France from June 7 to July 7, and if all goes right for the red, white, and blue, the United States will lift the World Cup for the second tournament in a row. On Thursday afternoon, the United States Women’s National Team announced the 23 players who will be tasked with trying to turn that dream into a reality.

The roster includes 12 players who were part of the squad that won the World Cup back in 2015, including eight women who took the pitch for the national team’s 5-2 win over Japan in the final: Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Tobin Heath, Ali Krieger, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Becky Sauerbrunn. Here’s how the entire roster breaks down.

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch, Ashlynn Harris, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett

Around The Web

TOPICS#Soccer#USWNT
TAGS2019 Women's World CupSOCCERUSWNT
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP