Update: Manny Pacquiao Doesn't Want To Kill Gay People

Earlier this week, we checked in with our With Leather political correspondent, Dick Tughard, to find out if any professional athletes had been grumbling about President Barack Obama’s sudden support for same sex marriage. Sure enough, professional boxer and Filipino congressman Manny Pacquiao was the first to step forward and stomp his feet in disgust.
OR DID HE???
Granville “The Conservative Examiner” Ampong was the first to report Pacquiao’s controversial words, and I read his article, a writer from the Digital Journal read the article and mainstream writers all over the country eventually read his article. Everyone came to the same conclusion – Pacquiao directly quoted Leviticus 20:13.
But after a few days of ridiculous web traffic and people mispronouncing his name, Ampong wants people to hold their four horses and learn how to read, because Pacquiao never actually quoted that Bible passage. How do we know? Because he’s never read it.
Ampong’s original mention of Leviticus read:
“Pacquiao’s directive for Obama calls societies to fear God and not to promote sin, inclusive of same-sex marriage and cohabitation, notwithstanding what Leviticus 20:13 has been pointing all along: “If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.”
To be clear, Ampong is the one who invoked the Bible passage that calls for homosexuals to be put to death. He just neatly roped it into Pacquiao’s thoughts, but it no way did he mean to attribute it to the boxer. The media morons just need to learn how to read, is what Ampong is saying, presumably in between sniffing his own farts.
As we see, nowhere in my supposition and integration of my interview with Pacquiao did I mention that Pacquiao recited this Leviticus 20:13 nor did I imply that Pacquiao had quoted such. I have simply reminded in my column how God made it clear in the Old Testament time that such practice of same-sex marriage is detestable and strictly forbidden, in as much as God wants to encourage his people practices that lead to health and happiness and fullness of life. As my style of literary writing suggests in almost all of my columns, the critical thoughts I tied up in the structure of thoughts I wanted to convey pertinent to this issue at hand do not translate Pacquiao’s point of view, however conservative I am in my exposition.
And even though Ampong claims the fault lies with the major media writers who misconstrued his terribly written article, he felt the need to change the text in the online version. But enough about some guy we’ve never heard of, what the heck does Pacquiao have to say about this sudden controversy?
“I didn’t say that, that’s a lie… I didn’t know that quote from Leviticus because I haven’t read the Book of Leviticus yet.”
“I’m not against gay people… I have a relative who is also gay. We can’t help it if they were born that way. What I’m critical off are actions that violate the word of God. I only gave out my opinion that same sex marriage is against the law of God.” (Via the Village Voice)
Again, I know this is an incredibly sensitive issue that affects how people live their lives, so I will choose my next words wisely…
Here are Kate Upton’s boobs pressed up against an inner tube.
Who knew a religious guy would’ve never actually read the Bible?
A shocker!
He’s not against gay people, just doesn’t want them doing gay stuff that is against “God’s law”. Oh, tiny punch-man, you are so adorable.
I love how people cherry-pick things out of the bible while ignoring vast passages that tell us the proper way to live our lives.
“I do not permit a woman to teach or to have authority over a man; she must be silent.” (1 Timothy 2:12)
God hates middle school.
You’re just muddying the issue with your liberal Biblicisms!
If Manny really wants to put the fear of God into his opponents, he needs to start citing Deuteronomy 23:1. “If a man’s testicles are crushed or his penis is cut off, he may not be admitted to the assembly of the LORD.”
Manny Pacquiao: God’s Testicle Crusher.
I believe this is Mayweather’s new excuse for not fighting Manny
Seriously? People still think Floyd’s ducking Manny and not the other way around? Maybe it’s not Pacquiao directly, but I’m pretty sure someone in his camp is afraid that Floyd will beat Manny and dry up that gravy train.
Seriously? Someone still thinks that Floyd’s NOT ducking Manny?
Manny initially balked at the Olympic-style blood and urine drug testing Floyd always goes through/has his opponents go through.
When Floyd’s jail time was going to start in May, Manny was looking at fighting in May, but when that got pushed to June, Manny had a cut that wouldn’t heal until June.
The only contention I’ve seen on Floyd’s part is the money issue, and since his fight with Cotto is now the #6 most-viewed/bought PPV in all of boxing, and the other 5 are Tyson fights and Floyd/De La Hoya (#1), maybe the guy that draws the views should get the bigger share.
Floyd would beat Manny. Manny had way too much trouble with a slow, old counter-puncher in Marquez, and Floyd’s a much better counter-puncher than Juan Manuel Marquez.
Plus, Floyd actually moves up in weight to fight guys. He took on Cotto at 154, Miguel’s normal weight. Pacquiao fought him at 145.
@lobster – I’m mostly with you, just making a joke. I disagree that Floyd would win hands down after watching Floyd/Cotto, and didn’t know about the PPV stats (bust have been the Beiber draw). I really want to see the fight, but may head to vegas for manny/bradley, thinking it’s manny’s last fight. Conversations like this are only fun if the fight happens, otherwise it’s would Tyson beat Rocky Marciano
@bob – it’s all good, I was mainly explaining my views to Carson.
Honestly, I’m torn on wanting to see Pac/Mayweather. On one hand, it’s the biggest fight boxing currently has left (until some young guys get some buzz going to build them into the next big thing), and it would be great to see who really is the best in the world (I personally think it’s Floyd, at least, of guys currently active).
On the other hand, once that fight happens, it would nearly ruin at least one guy’s future. If Floyd’s no longer unbeaten, I can’t imagine as many people seeing him fight (I think he’s got a core fan base, and then tons of people that want to see him lose. His first fight after a loss would be big, just to see how it’s affected him, but after that, I don’t think too many would keep watching/buying). If Pac loses to Floyd, then his “Greatest Ever” shine fades considerably. He’s still an entertaining fighter (Something he’s got over Floyd, though Floyd’s good for the people that like technique), but who else would be left for him, or Floyd, for that matter?
I like the “We can’t help it if they were born that way” since I kind of take it to mean that “if we ever find out they weren’t born that way, but chose that way, then, man, we are going to help them sooo much!”. Anyone else, or am I looking at things completely insanely?
We keep getting closer to finally just seeing Kate Upton naked, in all of her glory. Let’s hope it happens before gravity wins.
I like that they can’t type “shit’ in the main body of an article because the sponsors will weep and pull money, but an almost entirely naked lady is fine. I’m not saying one is better or worse than the other, just interesting at what’s allowed in terms of words versus pictures.
Im sure Kate will show them once she is an afterthought and 95% of her fans have moved on from her
soooooooo glad I decided to click on this article. Burnsy is like my 5th grade teacher who would give me a book to read and secretly tape a “free ice cream at lunch” coupon somewhere inside the pages to see if I really read it.
We’re allowed to curse (sort of), but I do the asterisks out of an old old habit. It’s a long story.