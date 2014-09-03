UPROXX 20: Bec Rawlings Would Like To Punch Joanne Calderwood In The Face

Bec Rawlings is the #10 strawweight fighter in women’s MMA right now, and she’s about to make her debut as one of eight strawweights on The Ultimate Fighter. She took a moment from training to respond to the Uproxx 20.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

Double shot vodka with pineapple juice & coconut water.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

MMA Roasted

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

True Blood & 24

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

In-N-Out double double cheese burger animal style & a large banana cream pie shake from Sonic.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

The UG, Facebook & Twitter.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

“Shower” by Becky G & “Yayo” by Snootie Wild.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Joanne Calderwood

8. What’s your favorite meme?

They are all funny.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was?

I don’t have one.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The Enson Inoue Autobiography

Live as a man, die as a man, become a man.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Let me and my boys live with them when we couldn’t stay at home.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Disneyland for sure.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Any Adam Sandler movie.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

I don’t really follow team sports anymore.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

A little Thai restaurant in Sydney.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

The Inbetweeners 2

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Lil Romeo

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Mexican food cause I have Mexican fever.

