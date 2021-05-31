AEW held its latest pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on Sunday night. Well, that’s not totally right — one match, a Stadium Stampede match between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle, took place at TIAA Bank Field, which is also in Jacksonville and is home to the Jaguars.

It’s been a busy couple of months for the Jags, which hired first-time NFL head coach Urban Meyer to man the ship, drafted Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall to be the new franchise quarterback, and signed Tim Tebow to play tight end, for some reason. Since AEW is using their home field for a match, they were able to get in on the fun.

One spot involved Chris Jericho and MJF stumbling into a room where Meyer and assistant head coach/inside linebacker coach Charlie Strong were chilling out. Upon their arrival, Strong and Meyer gave Y2J some footballs and a computer to use against MJF. There was some other scrapping — all while Meyer and Strong watched — and eventually, Jericho got MJF in a chair and threw him into another room, which drew a “holy sh*t” out of Meyer.

Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong are All Elite pic.twitter.com/hpYbZa7EK9 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 31, 2021

Jags fans will hope that this is not the most exciting thing that happens involving their football team in the year 2021. Anyway, hopefully whatever was written on that whiteboard wasn’t important.