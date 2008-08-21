URGE TO KILL … RISING

#Golf
08.21.08 10 years ago

I'm not terribly offended by people burning the American flag.  Hell, put some graffiti on the Statue of Liberty if you want to.  Fart during "America the Beautiful."  Ring the Liberty Bell with your cock.  But so help me God, no one but NO ONE defaces my beloved Marine Corps Memorial.

[This is a] print ad for Portuguese station Sport TV's coverage of next month's Ryder Cup golf match between Europe and the USA in Louisville, Kentucky. The now Tiger-less Yank hackers have lost three straight to the Euros, so this ad is a nice "fuck you' on a couple of levels.

Personally, as a former Marine, when someone says "Ryder Cup," the first thing I think about is the 35-day battle that featured the fiercest fighting in all of World War II and resulted in the deaths of 6500 Marines and more Medals of Honor than any other battle in history. 

Nice work, Sport TV.  Thanks for raping the single image that most defines my branch of the armed services.  I can't wait to exact my revenge, just as soon as Portugal does something worth being proud of.

(via Deadspin

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golf
TAGSGOLFMARINE CORPS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP