The US Men’s Olympic Curling Team Was Given The Wrong Gold Medals

02.24.18 2 weeks ago

The US Men’s Curling team made history in South Korea while most of the United States slept early Saturday morning, winning its first ever gold medal in the sport.

The triumph of skip John Shuster and his team will go down as a milestone moment in the history of the sport in America, especially after an upset win over three-time defending gold medalist and continental rival Canada.

But the moment where the victory was perhaps its sweetest was soon made a bit awkward by a mixup the team soon noticed: they were given the wrong medals on the podium.

