The US Women Survived A Tense World Cup Match Against Spain To Advance To The Quarterfinals

06.24.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The United States Women’s National Team got its first test in the 2019 World Cup on Monday, though it came a bit earlier than most people expected. The long-awaited showdown between the US and France will, indeed, happen, but it was a tense showdown with Spain that was a long way away from the 13-0 opener the Americans had in the first match of the tournament.

It’s not that the USWNT was exactly looking past Spain here, but that the Spaniards put up an showing that gave the US women a true run for their money. Megan Rapinoe was the star on Monday, finishing two penalties to put the States through to play France on Friday in the quarterfinals. She got things started in the seventh minute finishing a penalty to give the US the early lead, capitalizing on a foul Tobin Heath drew just five minutes into the match.

Two minutes later, though, the US was sloppy in their own end and turned it over late in the ninth minute, and Jenni Hermoso made them pay to even the score.

Around The Web

TOPICS#USWNT
TAGSMEGAN RAPINOEUSWNT
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP