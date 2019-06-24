Getty Image

The United States Women’s National Team got its first test in the 2019 World Cup on Monday, though it came a bit earlier than most people expected. The long-awaited showdown between the US and France will, indeed, happen, but it was a tense showdown with Spain that was a long way away from the 13-0 opener the Americans had in the first match of the tournament.

It’s not that the USWNT was exactly looking past Spain here, but that the Spaniards put up an showing that gave the US women a true run for their money. Megan Rapinoe was the star on Monday, finishing two penalties to put the States through to play France on Friday in the quarterfinals. She got things started in the seventh minute finishing a penalty to give the US the early lead, capitalizing on a foul Tobin Heath drew just five minutes into the match.

Rapinoe puts 🇺🇸 on 🔝 Tobin Heath is awarded the penalty and the captain sends it home. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/jOgofUTc4J — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Two minutes later, though, the US was sloppy in their own end and turned it over late in the ninth minute, and Jenni Hermoso made them pay to even the score.