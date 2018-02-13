The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team’s Goalies May Need To Take The Statue Of Liberty Off Of Their Helmets

02.12.18

Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby, two of the three goalkeepers for the United States’ women’s ice hockey team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, may have to scramble for some new equipment. According to a report by USA TODAY Sports, Hensley and Rigsby’s helmets may be in violation of the International Olympic Committee’s rules.

The issue: the pair of netminders have the Statue of Liberty painted on their helmets. Here is a picture of Hensley’s helmet, which depicts the Statue of Liberty on one side and a bald eagle on the other, along with a version of the American flag:

Rigsby, meanwhile, has a number of details that pay tribute to the stars and stripes, with Lady Liberty making a cameo on her chin.

