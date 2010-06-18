USA vs. Slovenia > Work

WOOOOOOOO! Welcome to your official USA versus Slovenia thread! The best place to wear the Stars and Stripes and talk trash about Slovenia. Hey Slovenia! You, uh… you… *searches globe for Slovenia* uhhhmmm… *looks up Slovenia on Wikipedia* you only have a population of 2.06 million! Ooohhh, that’s a burn.
Despite their tiny population and rustic vacation-country charm, Slovenia are the Group C leaders, having dispatched Algeria last Saturday. So a win here would put the United States in excellent position to advance to the second round. And it should be some of the best soccer of the tournament, right?
The probability is that the center will be crowded on Friday, with all eight midfielders and possibly Dedic battling in the same space. It’s likely to be attritional and unpleasant, a battle of will as much as ability. There won’t be any sweeping 20-pass flurries or brilliant slaloming dribbles; aesthetes should probably turn away. Art, though, comes in many guises, and just because it isn’t beautiful doesn’t mean it isn’t soccer.
Um, not exactly the ringing endorsement I was looking for, Jonathan Wilson (that’s from a preview detailing how Slovenia’s style is similar to the US’s, by the way). That’s not how you psych up fans for a big match. Here, let me try: Hey, the Vietnam War wasn’t pretty, but we still won that. Shut up! I SAID WE WON DAMMIT!
Bet the under.
Dear Kobe Picture,
Please appear.
Love,
Sausage
I’m gonna be like that guy in the commercial checking out all the action while he’s at work, but no one cares, because everyone’s got WORLD CUP FEVER! He’s just a passionate fan who loves the game and who can’t appreciate that!
/looking at porn under an excel sheet as usual
At long last, Serbia has avenged the death of Franz Ferdinand. Suck it, krauts!
Hooray, another 1-0 final score.
Hooray, more people bitching about soccer scores.
Low soccer scores. And yet yesterday’s games were 2-0, 2-1, 4-1.
is it a good or a bad thing that im drinking scotch at 645 am? i guess when your team loses to serbia, anything is a bad thing.
Let’s crush those … um … *furious wikipedia’ing* … Belokranjska povitica eaters. Suck on that, Ivan Cankar.
Otto, I said hooray because I bet the under.
Ah, gotcha.
President Martin Sheen with the intro.
I don’t want to see David Beckham with anything besides that disgusted scowl on his face.
By “disgusted scowl” you mean “Posh Spice” right?
An injured player and a near scrum at 15 seconds in. Impressive.
It’s like they’re actually trying!
STOMP! CLAP! STOMP STOMP! CLAP!
I thought that might psych eveyone up a little bit.
ROCK, FLAG AND EAAAAAAAAAGLE!
Nice work, UU.
Fucking dammit, Timmy. You didn’t even move, you fucking asshole.
Daw, horsefeathers.
Thanks, Otto. Way to go America over everybody’s ass.
We look like shit right now. This must be what it feels like to wake up in Detroit every day.
Oh well, lot of time left.
[www.youtube.com]
We do need a rally song:
I’m gonna rise up, I’m gonna kick a little ass, Gonna kick some ass in the USA, Gonna climb a mountain, Gonna sew a flag, Gonna fly on an Eagle, I’m gonna kick some butt, I’m gonna drive a big truck, I’m gonna rule this world, Gonna kick some ass, Gonna rise up, Kick a little ass!
What’s the over/under on planes that land in our goal?
USA!!
[i48.tinypic.com]
Wait the game is going on?
I like Slovenia’s strategy of wearing the Charlie Brown stripe uniform as a way to lower expectations. Tricksy.
Signs of life. Come on, boyos.
Findley with the Face of God. Fucking ridiculous.
OH JESUS CHRIST GET IN THE GOAL
Fuckingfuckfuck
Well on the bright side, maybe Matt will have a new post up at WG sooner than later.
New rule: Lose to Slovenia – move to Slovenia.
Oh, Goddammit. We bet Puerto Rico on this, too.
Urge to kill … fading?
If America actually cared about soccer then we would kill Tim Howard…
I wish America really cared about soccer, but not this pussy MLS bullshit. A good league in the summertime would be awesome to counter baseball season. Another reason to drink, heckle, and check out scantly clad hot girls.
That should’ve been a red card.
That’s a red card. Fucking refs suck.
Alright, time to bring on Hercules.
Hercules! Hercules!
FUCKYES!
ONE MORE BOYS LETS GOOOOOOOOOO
The USMNT must have listened to Charlie’s “Rock, Flag, and Eagle” song during halftime.
I’m getting on a flight now to kick the shit out of this fucking referee.
These refs are awful
Robbed!
Da fuck?
Not only was there no offsides to disallow the goal, but Bradley was fouled in the box for what should have been a PK.
To quote the late great Charles Barkley: Turrible!
I’m not watching the game, but it sounds like if tranlated into English the refs name would be Jim Joyce.
Jim Joyce only blew one obvious call. This guy has fucked up a half dozen.
btw, everyone please disregard my first comment.