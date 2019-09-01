USC QB JT Daniels Is Reportedly Done For The Season With A Torn ACL

Getty Image

USC had high hopes this season with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and returning quarterback JT Daniels hopefully taking a step forward this season in a new, more open offense.

The Trojans started strong against a good Fresno State team in the opener, with touchdowns on their opening two drives, but the offense slowed some from there. Making matters worse, Daniels was sacked late in the second quarter and had to be helped off the field and was eventually carted to the locker room. Freshman Kedon Slovis replaced Daniels as the Trojans held on for a 31-23 win, but USC’s hopes of competing for a Pac-12 title would take a major hit if Daniels were to miss the entire season.

According to Adam Maya of Maven Sports, that’s exactly what will happen as an MRI revealed a torn ACL and torn meniscus in his right knee. It’s a brutal loss for USC, who now seem to be moving forward with the true freshman Slovis, who was 6-of-8 for 57 yards and an interception in the second half. Daniels was hoping to show improvement in his sophomore season in a new offense and be more consistent, and through one half you could see the potential of his talent in Harrell’s system, as he was 25-of-34 for 215 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 pick.

Head coach Clay Helton was already under heavy scrutiny after a 5-7 season, and this only makes the path to a division title all the more difficult for USC.