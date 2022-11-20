A Rose Bowl Security Guard Delivered The Best Tackle In USC-UCLA

There weren’t a lot of tackles being made in the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, as USC and UCLA played in a shootout that saw the Trojans get away with a 48-45 win. Most of the defensive stops in the game were simply due to turnovers, not offenses stalling out, with USC forcing three interceptions of Dorian Thompson-Robinson to secure the win.

While the two teams weren’t making a lot of stops, we still got a highlight in the form of a sensational tackle from Rose Bowl security when a fan decided to jump onto the field and run down the sideline. The fan thought he had the juice to outrun the angle of the security guard, but quickly found out he was dealing with the Ed Reed of stadium security, as he got decleated along the sideline (and then hit one more time into the bench to be fully apprehended).

USC-UCLA had one of the greatest security tackles of all time pic.twitter.com/yclfxT3oDP — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 20, 2022

This is just tremendous, teaching tape form from the security guard. He tracks his man, stutters to make sure he doesn’t overrun the angle and allow the cutback, gets his head across the front of his body, and goes shoulder to shoulder to take him off his feet. I’m not sure if this man has exhausted his eligibility, but both Lincoln Riley and Chip Kelly should be inquiring about his availability for a spot on the roster as a safety.