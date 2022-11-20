security tackle
Twitter/RedditCFB
Sports

A Rose Bowl Security Guard Delivered The Best Tackle In USC-UCLA

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

There weren’t a lot of tackles being made in the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, as USC and UCLA played in a shootout that saw the Trojans get away with a 48-45 win. Most of the defensive stops in the game were simply due to turnovers, not offenses stalling out, with USC forcing three interceptions of Dorian Thompson-Robinson to secure the win.

While the two teams weren’t making a lot of stops, we still got a highlight in the form of a sensational tackle from Rose Bowl security when a fan decided to jump onto the field and run down the sideline. The fan thought he had the juice to outrun the angle of the security guard, but quickly found out he was dealing with the Ed Reed of stadium security, as he got decleated along the sideline (and then hit one more time into the bench to be fully apprehended).

This is just tremendous, teaching tape form from the security guard. He tracks his man, stutters to make sure he doesn’t overrun the angle and allow the cutback, gets his head across the front of his body, and goes shoulder to shoulder to take him off his feet. I’m not sure if this man has exhausted his eligibility, but both Lincoln Riley and Chip Kelly should be inquiring about his availability for a spot on the roster as a safety.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Wizkid’s Prurient Accounts Of Romance On ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Are Meant To Inspire The Heart
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×