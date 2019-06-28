Getty Image

The United States Women’s National Team’s hopes for a fourth World Cup are still alive. The Yanks took on France in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Friday afternoon, and despite the French dominating possession and the match taking place in Paris, the USWNT came out on top, 2-1.

The hero of the evening was standout winger Megan Rapinoe. Despite drawing the ire of the president earlier this week with her comments regarding visiting the White House if the USWNT wins its second World Cup in a row, Rapinoe was on her game, scoring the both goals for the United States.

The first came in the fifth minute of action — Rapinoe stood over a dead ball outside of France’s box, and thanks to some chaos in front of net, French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi lost track of the ball. Between that and Rapinoe playing a perfect ball into the box, the Americans found themselves up early.