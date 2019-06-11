Getty Image

In what will go down as perhaps the most dominant performance in the history of the Women’s World Cup, the United States started its title defense with an electric 13-0 win over Thailand. Led by five goals from Alex Morgan, the Americans set the record for the largest win in Women’s World Cup history with their performance.

INCREDIBLE 🇺🇸 The @USWNT breaks the all-time record for biggest win in World Cup history as Alex Morgan scores FIVE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tej675abnH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

It looked like the U.S. was able to strike early following a ball into the box by Abby Dahlkemper. A trio of Americans swarmed Thailand keeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying, and a moment later, Alex Morgan scored a goal with her head. However, Morgan was ruled offside, and the goal was taken off the board.