The USWNT Kicked Off Its Women’s World Cup Defense With A Record-Setting 13-0 Win Over Thailand

06.11.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In what will go down as perhaps the most dominant performance in the history of the Women’s World Cup, the United States started its title defense with an electric 13-0 win over Thailand. Led by five goals from Alex Morgan, the Americans set the record for the largest win in Women’s World Cup history with their performance.

It looked like the U.S. was able to strike early following a ball into the box by Abby Dahlkemper. A trio of Americans swarmed Thailand keeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying, and a moment later, Alex Morgan scored a goal with her head. However, Morgan was ruled offside, and the goal was taken off the board.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Soccer#USWNT
TAGSSOCCERUSWNTWOMENS WORLD CUP
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP