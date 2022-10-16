USC entered Saturday night’s trip to Utah as a 3.5-point underdog despite being ranked 7th in the country at 6-0, as the Utes playing at home figured to be their biggest test yet.

Early on, it looked like we might see another USC boatrace, as they jumped ahead 21-7, but Utah’s offense would start to settle in and make things a 28-21 game at the half. Utah quickly tied it up in the third quarter and from there the two teams traded blows, with USC taking the lead back each time the Utes tied it up, like in the fourth quarter when Cam Rising’s second rushing touchdown of the game was answered almost immediately by Caleb Williams’ fifth touchdown pass of the night.

All tied up! You're not gonna want to miss the end of this Utah-USC game pic.twitter.com/bgFC9MF0CT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2022

The Trojans are back on top!@uscfb takes the 7-point lead with just over 6 minutes left in the game pic.twitter.com/YxZMZvZ3Gn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2022

At that point, Utah had two options to have a chance at winning, it felt. The first was to score quickly enough that USC would score too quickly and give them the last possession. The second was to grind out a drive and leave as little time on the clock as possible, and they achieved that in a bit more stressful of a fashion as they’d hoped, punching it in with Rising on the ground again with 48 seconds left.

Utah scores on 4th down! pic.twitter.com/tuzj9bdXdP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2022

Wisely, recognizing that they weren’t stopping USC’s offense and playing for OT was a bit foolish, the Utes lined up to go for two and, once again, it was Rising using his legs after USC covered up his receivers to push Utah ahead for the first time all night, 43-42.

UTAH LEADS!@Utah_Football converts for 2 to take the 1-point lead late! pic.twitter.com/e2R04hx8SI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2022

From there, USC had a long kick return called back for holding and started at their 20, facing a sea of black shirts and a wall of noise, leading to an immediate false start.

This stadium is LOUD right now 🔊@Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/W2Gie81K58 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2022

Williams would then throw what appeared to be a game-sealing pick, but got a reprieve with a pass interference flag — with USC getting an even bigger break by a referee making an errant timeout signal on the field that gave them almost 10 extra seconds on the clock after review. However, Utah’s defense finally bowed up and wouldn’t give up a big play, eventually forcing Williams into a last second heave on the run that didn’t make it anywhere close to the end zone from 60-plus yards away to give Utah a non-upset upset win, moving them to 5-2 and back in the hunt for the Pac-12 South title.